Greek Street Drive-Thru goes into final weekend

Greek Festival

Honey-dripped baklava is among the main attractions at this year's Greek Street Drive-Thru. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

 MIKE SIMONS

The Greek Street Drive-Thru is entering its final weekend at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.

The drive-through event replaces the annual Tulsa Greek Festival, whose 60th anniversary has been postponed until 2021.

Fans still can get some of their favorite goodies, such as gyros, Greek fries, baklava and Greek wines and beers.

The final two days are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. Preorders and more details are available at tulsagreekfestival.com and 918-583-2082.

