Greek Street Drive-Thru goes into final weekend

The Greek Street Drive-Thru is entering its final weekend at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.

The drive-through event replaces the annual Tulsa Greek Festival, whose 60th anniversary has been postponed until 2021.

Fans still can get some of their favorite goodies, such as gyros, Greek fries, baklava and Greek wines and beers.

The final two days are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. Preorders and more details are available at tulsagreekfestival.com and 918-583-2082.

Scott Cherry 918-581-8463 scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

