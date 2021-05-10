Greek Drive-Thru returns this weekend

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers of the annual Tulsa Greek Festival, hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, to find new ways of sharing Greek culture through Greek food, they came up with the Greek Street Drive-Thru, where people could order and pick up their favorites dishes and desserts.

The success of the event was such that it's back for another weekend, May 14-15. One can order ahead, either online at tulsagreekfestival.com, or by calling 918-583-2082, and then picking up one's food at the church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.

One can order individual dinners that include a choice of lamb, chicken or gyro meat, green beans, rice pilaf, pita bread, tzatziki sauce and drink for $20, as well as meals designed to feed couples or families that can include pastitsio, a Greek version of lasgana, along with wine or beer, for $30 to $100.

The church is planning to hold its Greek Festival in early September.

French Hen wine dinner

Wines from the Honig Vineyard & Winery in Rutherford, Calif., will be featured at the upcoming French Hen Wine Dinner, which will be held beginning at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the French Hen, 319 E. Archer St.