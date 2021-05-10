Greek Drive-Thru returns this weekend

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers of the annual Tulsa Greek Festival, hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, to find new ways of sharing Greek culture through Greek food, they came up with the Greek Street Drive-Thru, where people could order and pick up their favorites dishes and desserts.
The success of the event was such that it's back for another weekend, May 14-15. One can order ahead, either online at tulsagreekfestival.com, or by calling 918-583-2082, and then picking up one's food at the church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.
One can order individual dinners that include a choice of lamb, chicken or gyro meat, green beans, rice pilaf, pita bread, tzatziki sauce and drink for $20, as well as meals designed to feed couples or families that can include pastitsio, a Greek version of lasgana, along with wine or beer, for $30 to $100.
The church is planning to hold its Greek Festival in early September.
French Hen wine dinner
Wines from the Honig Vineyard & Winery in Rutherford, Calif., will be featured at the upcoming French Hen Wine Dinner, which will be held beginning at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the French Hen, 319 E. Archer St.
Owner Michael Honig, who took over running the family business in 1984 at age 22 and built it into a winery as equalled lauded for the way it produces its product as for the product itself, will be on hand to talk about Honig's history and the varieties of sauvignon blanc wines to be served with chef Kathy Bondy's menu.
That menu begins with an octopus gazpacho, followed by crab cakes with a seafood cream and fried shallots. The entree is a beef tenderloin Oscar, with crab meat, asparagus and a bearnaise sauce, with a summer berry tart for dessert.
Cost is $130 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. To reserve: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.