Gilcrease Museum will host its second annual "Brewed for Gilcrease" beer tasting event, celebrating the city's craft brewing industry, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the courtyard area of the new 222 North Detroit complex, 222 N. Detroit Ave.

Attendees will be able to sample products from 12 local breweries, as well as enjoy live music from the Latin-funk band Brujo Roots, and food from some of the city's most popular food trucks.

Tickets for the event, which must be purchased in advance, are $60. VIP tickets, which will give one early access to the event, a commemorative pilsner glass, and the chance to sample some exclusive beers, are $80. Discounts are available for Gilcrease Museum members. Designated driver tickets are available for purchase at a discounted rate of $25.

“Tulsa’s craft beer scene has received attention around the country for its quality and creativity,” said Gilcrease Museum Chief Development and Revenue Officer Frank Mulhern. “We’re excited to partner with Tulsa’s best brewers for a second year to put a spotlight on our craft beer industry, celebrating their top-notch products and enjoying some special brews while supporting Tulsa's museum.”

Tickets are available on the Gilcrease Museum website, gilcrease.org. One must be 21 or older to attend. All tickets include unlimited tastings, a food voucher and free on-site parking.

Participating breweries are: American Solera, Cabin Boys Brewery, Dead Armadillo, Eerie Abbey Ales, High Gravity Brewing Company, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Marshall Brewing Company, NEFF Brewing, Nothing's Left Brewing Co., The Cape Brewing Company, The Nook Brewery and Renaissance Brewing Co.

On-site food trucks will include Andolini's Pizzeria; Manila Ice, the Filipino Food Truck; and Ruth's Chicken which features Korean-style fried chicken.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Gilcrease Museum, which is currently undergoing construction of a new facility that is expected to be completed by late 2025. The museum is owned by the City of Tulsa, which has partnered with The University of Tulsa to steward the museum.

To purchase tickets, and more information: gilcrease.org.

Great Harvest Bread to close

The Tulsa outlet of the national bakery chain, Great Harvest Bread Co., at 5203 S. Sheridan Road in the Farm Shopping Center, will close Saturday, April 29.

Owners Lacey and Brian Loveless said in a Facebook post that they "will be closing our doors permanently due to unforeseen and unexpected rent and maintenance cost increases, making it no longer financially responsible to remain open.

"We will continue to be making our regular breads and goodies throughout April, so stop by and see us," the post continues. "Brian and I will be continuing our work in veterinary medicine, and starting the next chapter of our lives....Thank you for letting us be a part of this community and your lives for the last four years."

Great Harvest Bread Co. originally opened in 2001; the franchise, which served breakfast and lunch sandwiches in addition to a variety of baked goods, has had several owners during its tenure.

Basque host Rosenthal wine dinner

Basque, 114 N. Boston Ave., will host a dinner pairing a quintet of Italian wines, furnished by the Rosenthal Wine Merchants, with the five-course meal created by chef Andrew Donovan, 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

The meal will begin with poached langoustine with a pea salad, clementine and spruce tip ponzu, followed by pan-roasted sea scallops topped with a buttermilk-herb emulsion, crisp prosciutto and golden osteria.

A grass-fed New York strip loin steak, with European black truffle, stone-ground white grits, stone fruit and freshly shaved truffles will precede a venison osso bucco, with tagliatelle, a ramp gremolata, and bone-marrow peppercorn butter. Dessert will be a dark chocolate-chili mousse, with raspberry cremeaux, toasted almonds and a cotton candy grape.

Cost is $130 per person, or $85 for the meal without wines. Reservations are required. To reserve: 918-442-2996, basquetulsa.com.

Beef banquet benefits Little Light House

Fassler Hall, 304 S. Elgin Ave., will host a "Beer and Beefsteak Banquet," 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, as a benefit for the Little Light House of Tulsa.

Inspired by the 19th century tradition in New York City of "beefsteak banquets" for working-class citizens, Fassler Hall's rendition will feature all-you-can-eat beef tenderloin and its signature fries cooked in duck fat, along with plenty of the many beers it serves.

Cost is $90 per person, which includes food, beer and a commemorative apron. Gratuity is not included. Seating is limited. To purchase: mcnelliesgroup.com/shop.

Wine & Swine 2023

The Tavern, 201 N. Main St., will host its annual "Wine & Swine" outdoor wine dinner and pig roast Wednesday, April 19. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa.

The dinner will feature a menu that is specially crafted to honor the noble and delicious pig, with dishes paired with wines Vine Street Imports, with Aaron Meeker onsite to represent the company, and discuss the wines being served. Winemaker Franco Lourens from the South African winery Lourens Family Wines will also be in attendance. The band Nightingale will provide the evening's live music.

Cost is $100 per person. To purchase: opentable.com.

King Burrito closes both locations

Both locations of King Burrito, at 9311 E. 71st St., and 2030 S. Sheridan Road, have closed. Efforts to reach the owners about the closings were not successful.

The regional, family-run chain got its start in Rogers, Ark., and continues to operate several locations in northwest Arkansas. The 71st Street location was its first venue outside of Arkansas.

King Burrito served impressively large, and generously filled burritos topped with a choice of sauces, as well as tacos, sopes and tortas.