Gov. Stitt designates 'Oklahoma Restaurant Days' to support COVID-19-impacted eateries

Gov. Kevin Stitt has proclaimed Oct. 1-3 as "Oklahoma Restaurant Days" to support and celebrate Oklahoma eateries.

The Oklahoma Restaurant Association developed "Eat, Drink LOKal" to boost the fortunes of the sector, which has been hurt severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fall in love with your favorite restaurants again and increase your support of them through the campaign Oct. 1-3," Jim Hopper, president of the ORA, said in a statement. "Since March, Oklahoma restaurants have lost over half a billion dollars in revenue and have had to lay off or furlough 65,000 employees. We must continue supporting the industry, or many of our favorite establishments are at risk of closing their doors for good."

Stitt encourages the public to patronize their favorite restaurants during the campaign and afterward.

"In partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and local Health Departments, restaurants will continue to utilize proper enhanced sanitation and training of their staff, as they have for many years," Hopper said.

