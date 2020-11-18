Gourmet cinnamon roll shop Cinnaholic to open

Cinnaholic, a national chain specializing in vegan cinnamon rolls and other baked goods, will open its first Oklahoma location in the Tulsa Hills shopping center, 7380 S. Olympia Ave.

The grand opening will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, during which visitors can enter a drawing to receive free cinnamon rolls for a year.

Cheryl and Anthony Hoffman are the owners of the Tulsa shop.

Cinnaholic offers house-made, 100% vegan cinnamon rolls that customers can customize with some 20 different toppings. The menu also includes brownies, cookies, edible cookie dough and coffees.

The concept for Cinnaholic was created by Shannon and Florian Radke, who founded the first Cinnaholic in Berkeley, California, in 2010. In 2014, the couple shared the concept as part of the "Shark Tank" TV show.

The Tulsa Cinnaholic will be following health and safety guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and local government agencies. Extra precautions will be taken to ensure customer and employee safety.

