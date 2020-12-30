Goodbye 2020: A few New Year's Eve events and specials to welcome the new year

Choose the “Early to Bed” session for up to six people, 7-9 p.m. for $80, or the “Party Crowd” time for up to six players, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $90. Also on tap is a “Cosmic Bowling Singles Tournament,” which begins at 7 p.m., $25. Shoe rental included in all prices. Only pre-paid reservations accepted.

For those who believe life begins on the links, Golf Suites is offering a number of packages to while away the last day of 2020. For couples age 21 and older, three choices are available: the Dinner Package, which includes a four-course meal headlined by filet mignon and lobster, for $100 per couple; the Celebration Package, which adds a choice of wine, sparkling wine or one hour of golf, for $125; and the Fireworks Package, which is the meal, the golf and a choice of libation, for $150. Those in a family way might opt for the Family New Year’s Package, which includes two hours of golf, a 20-inch pizza and unlimited sodas for $79.99 (limit 6 to a party).