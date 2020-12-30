Goodbye 2020: A few New Year's Eve events and specials to welcome the new year

In a typical year, people would be planning revels of all kinds to usher out the year 2020 on Dec. 31.
After all, there’s hardly a person on this planet who doesn’t want to put the past 12 months as far behind them as possible, in hopes that a change in the calendar year might bring about something like the halcyon days of 2019, when masks were relegated to Halloween celebrations and one could meet with friends or visit a restaurant without worrying if you were endangering your life or those of your loved ones.
Yes, in any other year, the populace would be ready to make New Year’s Eve a night to remember.
Instead, the evening of Dec. 31, 2020, is just going to be ... Thursday night.
However, some enterprising businesses and organizations are finding ways to celebrate the end of 2020. Of course, as has been the case throughout this year, the situation can suddenly change and events may be canceled at the last minute.
DINING
Boston Deli Grill and Market
6231 E. 61st St.
At Boston Deli all entrees are served with Happy New Year's Eve black eyed peas. Dine-in, take-out or curbside available. For reservations call 918-492-4745.
Mother Road Market
1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Mother Road Market will be open New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Grab food to go or find a seat on the patio & stay a while. Closed New Year's Day.
Scotch tasting dinner
7-11 p.m.
White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave.
918-491-6533
The White Lion Pub will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Scotch tasting dinner. Each of the four courses will be paired with a distinctive Scotch whisky. Entree choices are beef Wellington, chicken en croûte or crab cakes with cream sauce. The evening will conclude with a champagne toast. Cost is $79.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required.
Chocolate & Cocktail Experience
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Prossimo Ristorante, 1550 E. 15th St.
918-271-5096
Prossimo has joined with master chocolatier Randy Page of Cricket & Fig Chocolate for a special tasting of handmade chocolates paired with libations curated by the restaurant’s sommelier. The restaurant will have its recently revised menu available all day, as well. Reservations are necessary.
New Year’s Eve
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Chalkboard, 1324 S. Main St.
918-582-1964, chalkboardtulsa.com
The Chalkboard will be serving its full menu throughout the day, with brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., bar menu from 3-5 p.m. and the dinner menu from 5 p.m. to close. Singer-guitarist Steve Shupper will perform from 6-8 p.m.
PARTIES￼
‘It’s Midnight Somewhere’2-11 p.m., Inner Circle Vodka Bar, 410 N. Main St.; icvodkabar.com
The staff at Inner Circle Vodka Bar has cleverly decided to celebrate not just one New Year’s Eve, but nine during the course of Dec. 31. Doors will open early, and “midnight” countdowns will be held each hour, marking the change of the year at different places around the globe (and one or two no longer on the globe, like Atlantis). A special $5 champagne menu will be available, and the bar’s extensive patio, complete with new fireplaces, will be open.
‘Maggie’s New Year’s Eve Family Jam’ 7-11 p.m., Maggie’s Music Box, 201 E. Main St., Jenks; 918-209-4924, maggiesmusicbox.com
The people behind Soul City Gastropub have moved south to Jenks and will celebrate their first New Year’s Eve with performers Dustin Pittsley, Cassie Latshaw, Rick Huskey, Dave White, Charlie Redd, Kevin Smith, Wink Burcham, Bobby & Natali Moore, Michele Warren, Shuga Lee Morrow, Brandon Holder and hosted by Barrett Lewis. A champagne toast is set for 10 p.m. Must be 21. Masks are required. $10 at the door.
‘Rock the Rose’
5 p.m. to midnight
Rose District, Main Street, Broken Arrow
The Rose District in downtown Broken Arrow will host the “Rock the Rose” New Year’s Eve street party, featuring performances by two nationally touring tribute bands: Escape, which performs the music of Journey, and the easy-to-guess-who-they’re-supposed-to-be Def Leggend. The evening will also include a ball drop and performances by local musicians, along with the headlining acts.
New Year’s Eve with Cody Canada
Doors open at 8 p.m.
Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
Cody Canada & The Departed will close out 2020 with a concert at Cain’s Ballroom. Jamie Lin Wilson and Waves also will perform. Tickets are $50-$62.50.
SPORTING CHANCES
Skates Roller Skating Entertainment Center
401 E. Broadway Court, Sand Springs
918-241-2342, skatecenter.com
Skates offers two New Year’s Eve promotions: Kid’s New Year’s Eve Countdown skate, 1-4 p.m.; and the New Year’s Eve Adult Skate, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Kids event is $12, adults $20, which includes skates and party favors.
New Year’s Eve Cosmic Bowling
Sahoma Lanes, 1499 N. Ninth St., Sapulpa
918-224-2695, sahomalanes.com
Choose the “Early to Bed” session for up to six people, 7-9 p.m. for $80, or the “Party Crowd” time for up to six players, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $90. Also on tap is a “Cosmic Bowling Singles Tournament,” which begins at 7 p.m., $25. Shoe rental included in all prices. Only pre-paid reservations accepted.
New Year’s Eve Packages
Golf Suites, 600 Riverside Terrace
918-528-7717, golfsuites.com
For those who believe life begins on the links, Golf Suites is offering a number of packages to while away the last day of 2020. For couples age 21 and older, three choices are available: the Dinner Package, which includes a four-course meal headlined by filet mignon and lobster, for $100 per couple; the Celebration Package, which adds a choice of wine, sparkling wine or one hour of golf, for $125; and the Fireworks Package, which is the meal, the golf and a choice of libation, for $150. Those in a family way might opt for the Family New Year’s Package, which includes two hours of golf, a 20-inch pizza and unlimited sodas for $79.99 (limit 6 to a party).
Race into the New Year
10:45 p.m.
River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
Runners World is hosting its annual event that lets people start a race in one year and finish it in the next, although there will be a few changes because of the present distress. Mainly, there will be no awards ceremony, live music or black-eyed peas served at the conclusion, but there will be fireworks, party hats and noisemakers to ring in the new year. The 1-mile fun run starts at 11 p.m., with the timed 5k run beginning at 11:45 p.m. Cost to register is $10-$35, depending on age and race to be run.
Andy B’s Party Packs
Andy B’s Tulsa, 8711 S. Lewis Ave.
918-299-9494, bowlandybs.com
Depending on the number of night owls in one’s group, Andy B’s offers two deals. The Family Party Pack is available from 6-8:30 p.m. and includes unlimited bowling, a $20 arcade FUNcard, one single-topping pizza and party favors for $140 (limit six guests). The Late Night Party Pack is available from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and includes the bowling, FUNcard and pizza, along with an appetizer, party favors and a toast at midnight, for $170 (limit six guests).
Virtual Family Game Night
7 p.m.
Hosted by Main Event and Two-Bit Circus, eventbrite.com
This is a one-hour live game show in which families can compete for prizes ranging from $500 cash to gift cards from the sponsoring businesses. Cost is $10 per family, and space is limited.
