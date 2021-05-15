 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Global Alliance has a drive-through to 'Savor'
0 comments

Global Alliance has a drive-through to 'Savor'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa Global Alliance will host Savor 2021, its annual celebration of different cultures through cuisines, in a new way — at the historic Admiral Twin Drive-In.

The event will be 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the drive-in, 7355 E. Easton Ave.

Tickets range from $5 to $25, and must be purchased by Tuesday, May 18. To purchase: tulsaglobalalliance.org/savor-1.

Savor gives patrons the chance to sample international cuisines from some of Tulsa’s restaurants and participate in a raffle to win a Sister Cities gift basket containing confections and pairings representing each of Tulsa’s eight international Sister Cities in Mexico, Taiwan, China, Israel, Japan, Russia, Germany and France.

The Admiral Twin will offer a unique setting for the event, which has been traditionally held inside at Tulsa Community College. Prepared food boxes will be handed out to cars as they enter the drive-in with an admission ticket.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+13
Watch Now: New owner of Viet Huong focuses menu on Vietnamese cuisine
Dining

Watch Now: New owner of Viet Huong focuses menu on Vietnamese cuisine

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

Kevin Nguyen purchased the restaurant and kept its original name, but began making some changes — sprucing up the interior with sky-blue paint and more stylish furniture, clearing away as many remnants of the space's original incarnation as a fast-food joint as possible, and revamping the menu.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News