Global Alliance has a drive-through to 'Savor'

The Tulsa Global Alliance will host Savor 2021, its annual celebration of different cultures through cuisines, in a new way — at the historic Admiral Twin Drive-In.

The event will be 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the drive-in, 7355 E. Easton Ave.

Tickets range from $5 to $25, and must be purchased by Tuesday, May 18. To purchase: tulsaglobalalliance.org/savor-1.

Savor gives patrons the chance to sample international cuisines from some of Tulsa’s restaurants and participate in a raffle to win a Sister Cities gift basket containing confections and pairings representing each of Tulsa’s eight international Sister Cities in Mexico, Taiwan, China, Israel, Japan, Russia, Germany and France.

The Admiral Twin will offer a unique setting for the event, which has been traditionally held inside at Tulsa Community College. Prepared food boxes will be handed out to cars as they enter the drive-in with an admission ticket.

