Glazed Edibles brings the art of chocolate to cannabis, partners with actor Jim Belushi

“One thing we want to stress,” Hutto said, “is that these are entirely separate businesses. Glacier is its own thing — you aren’t going to find Glazed Edibles products in those stores.”

Still, there is some cross-pollination. Bill Copeland, the world-class chocolatier who founded Glacier Confection, has helped develop some of the recipes for the chocolates sold under the Glazed Edibles brand, and the products resemble in appearance some of the signature truffles for which Glacier Confection is known.

“Infusing chocolate adds a couple of extra steps to the process,” Mabrey said. “But it otherwise it doesn’t affect how the chocolate itself is made. And making chocolate, we’ve learned very quickly, is not an easy thing to do. I’ve talked with some of the best chefs in town, and they say they try to avoid working with chocolate, because it’s such a delicate thing.

“On the bright side, we also learned that chocolate is actually a great base for edibles,” Mabrey said. “Cannabis, when it’s cooked down, really connects with other fats, like the ones in chocolate.”

Glazed Edibles are available at The Emerald Gallery and other local dispensaries. As with all such products, they can only be purchased by those with an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority card.