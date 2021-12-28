 Skip to main content
Glacier Dessert Bar closes in Arts District
The Glacier Dessert Bar, 209 E. Archer St., closed its doors Tuesday, with owners citing the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason.

"It was a heartbreaking decision to have to make, but that's because it also was the right decision to make," said Katie Mabrey, who with business partner Katie Hutto is a co-owner of Glacier Confection. "And to be honest, it's a decision that we probably should have made some time ago.

"We wanted so much to be able to survive this, but with all the supply chain issues and the huge increase in the cost of ingredients — we go through a lot of milk and butter, as you can imagine — made us realize we couldn't wait any longer (to close)," Mabrey said.

Glacier Dessert Bar originally opened as Glacier Bean to Bar in July 2018. Mabrey and Hutto purchased the company in 2019. Later that year, it expanded its menu beyond sweets to include lunch and dinner menus overseen by chefs Joel Bein and Amanda Simcoe, who recently opened The Meat & Cheese Show in the Meadow Gold District.

Mabrey said the closure will not affect Glacier Confection, which will continue to operate its manufacturing facility and its two retail outlets, in Utica Square and at 10051 S. Yale Ave.

"Closing the Dessert Bar is really a way for us to keep the brand alive," Mabrey said. "We'll be able to invest more in what is our pride and joy, which is the chocolate. If we had tried to keep the Dessert Bar going, it might have ended up taking everything down, and that's the last thing we wanted to happen."

