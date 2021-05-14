Glacier Chocolate holds grand opening for south Tulsa shop

Glacier Chocolate will hold a grand opening event this weekend for its newest location, in the Shops at Seville, 10051 S. Yale Ave.

The shop will be offering special giveaways, such as awarding the first 101 customers to visit the store Friday a free two-piece box of signature truffles.

Saturday will feature hourly drawings for prizes as well as live music from 5 to 8 p.m., while Sunday will have the Graceful Blooms flower truck from 1 to 3 p.m., and the Pony Tails petting zoo from 4 to 6 p.m.

The store will also have a balloon display created by Balloon Therapy Tulsa to serve as a backdrop for those wishing to take self-portraits.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more: glacierchocolate.com.

New dishes at In The Raw VU

