Give traditions a bit of a twist with MIO ingredients

While Thanksgiving is perhaps our most food-forward holiday, it's often not the best time to show off one's creativity in the kitchen. Thanksgiving is all about tradition, and that includes the dishes that have become iconic parts of the Thanksgiving table.

That does not mean, however, that the favorites foods family and friends are expecting to enjoy can't be given a little extra something — especially when that "extra something" comes in the form of local ingredients, such as those from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition.

One of the most popular dishes from the MIO Coalition from last year was the recipe for that holiday classic, Green Bean Casserole, that uses a number of locally-sourced ingredients, without a can of condensed soup in sight.

This year, give fans of sweet potatoes something different with Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes, which provides all the flavors of a traditional casserole in more compact form. Or give a twist to dessert with Pecan Pie Truffles. And plan ahead for the morning after Thanksgiving with a batch of homemade biscuits filled with slices of Schwab's ham.

Homemade Green Bean Casserole

1 (12-ounce) package Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 package sliced J-M Farms Mushrooms

1 yellow onion, finely diced

2 tablespoons Hiland Dairy Butter

2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

2½ cups Hiland Dairy Half and Half or Whole Milk

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt to taste

2 large (28-ounce) cans Italian-style green beans

1 package french-fried onions

1. In a large cast-iron skillet, saute the bacon until crispy. Remove and let cool. Reserve 1-2 tablespoons of the bacon grease in the hot pan for sauteing the mushrooms. Add the mushrooms into the hot grease, flattening to even them in the pan but not stirring. Once the heat has returned to the pan, start turning the mushrooms and browning the other sides. Remove and reserve with the bacon. Wipe out pan, lower the heat, and in a dry pan, saute the onion until translucent and cooked through. Reserve with the mushrooms and bacon.

2. Using the same pan, heat the butter on medium to low heat until it clarifies, then add the flour and stir for 2-3 minutes. Add the half and half or milk, stirring with a whisk until it begins to thicken. Add the mushrooms and onions. Crumble in the bacon. Add the nutmeg and pepper, and season lightly with salt.

3. Drain the green beans, and pour into a large casserole dish. Evenly pour the sauce over the green beans and place in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and top with the French-fried onions. Bake an additional 20 minutes.

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

4 medium Triple S Sweet Potatoes

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons Hiland Butter, melted

1 cup Hiland Sour Cream

1 tablespoon Griffin’s Original Syrup

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Toppings:

1 cup mini marshmallows

or

1 tablespoon Hiland butter, melted

1 cup chopped Miller Pecans

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Wash and dry sweet potatoes, then poke each potato several times with a fork. Place on a baking sheet, and bake 50-55 minutes until tender and done.

2. Blend together brown sugar, melted, sour cream, syrup, salt and cinnamon.

3. Cut warm sweet potatoes in half and gently scoop out sweet potato, keeping skin intact. Add sweet potato to brown sugar mixture, and blend until smooth. Add mixture back to each sweet potato skin, smoothing out the tops.

4. For marshmallow topping, evenly distribute marshmallows over each potato. For pecan topping, combine butter with pecans, then evenly distribute over each potato. Bake in a preheated 350-degee oven for 10 minutes. For a more toasted look for the marshmallow topping, broil for 30 seconds to 1 minute, watching closely so they don’t burn.

Oklahoma Pecan Pie Truffles

2½ cups Knight Creek Farm Pecans, toasted and finely chopped

1 cup graham cracker crumbs (from about 8 whole graham crackers)

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons Griffin’s Original Syrup

¼ cup Same Old Moses Bourbon

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

8 ounces Bedre Dark Chocolate Melting Wafers or 8 ounces of Bedre Dark Chocolate Bars

1. Stir together pecans, graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar and salt until well combined. Add syrup, bourbon and vanilla, stirring until well combined. Use your hands to fully incorporate the mixture.

2. Form 24 walnut-sized truffles. Place on a cookie sheet, and freeze for 2 hours.

3. In a double boiler or microwave, melt chocolate on low to medium heat, stirring occasionally until fully melted and smooth.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Dip frozen truffles into melted chocolate, and place on baking sheet. Let firm – about 15 minutes.

Ham Biscuits

3½ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1½ sticks cold Braum’s Unsalted Butter

1 cup cold Braum’s Buttermilk

Schwab’s Hickory Smoked Spiral Ham

Spreads: Roark Acres Honey, Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard, Braum’s Butter, Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly, Southern Roots Sisters Peach Pepper Jam

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

3. Cut butter into cubes. Using a pastry blender or two forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in buttermilk until a dough just begins to form.

4. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Gently pat dough into a 10- by 8-inch rectangle. Cut into fourths. Stack on top of each other, and pat or roll into a rectangle again. Repeat three more times. Roll dough to ¾-inch thickness. Use a 2½-inch biscuit cutter to make 12 biscuits. Re-roll scraps as needed. Freeze until cold, about 10 minutes.

5. Place biscuits in a 12-inch cast iron skillet. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

6. Cut each biscuit in half and place a slice of Schwab’s ham in each. Serve with honey, jam, mustard or your favorite spread.