Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kick off cookies sales

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kicked off National Girl Scout Weekend on Friday, as scouts will be manning booths at various locations throughout the city to sell boxes of the organization's iconic cookies.

Cookie lovers can find the nearest booth through “Cookie App” finder, available on the organization's website, gseok.org. Users enter their zip codes to find a nearby cookie booth or a troop set up to accept orders that will be shipped directly to the customer. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Classic flavors such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups are $5 a box. Specialty cookies, such as Toffee-tastic, which are gluten free, and S’mores, which are natural, organic and non-GMO, are $6 per box.

Girl Scouts will be setting up booth locations at Arvest Bank locations (drive-throughs), Walmart Supercenters, Walmart Neighborhood Markets, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Reasor’s and GNC. Cookies can also be purchased on Grubhub for delivery to the Tulsa metro area, Stillwater and Claremore.