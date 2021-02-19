Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kick off cookies sales

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kicked off National Girl Scout Weekend on Friday, as scouts will be manning booths at various locations throughout the city to sell boxes of the organization's iconic cookies.
Cookie lovers can find the nearest booth through “Cookie App” finder, available on the organization's website, gseok.org. Users enter their zip codes to find a nearby cookie booth or a troop set up to accept orders that will be shipped directly to the customer. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.
Classic flavors such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups are $5 a box. Specialty cookies, such as Toffee-tastic, which are gluten free, and S’mores, which are natural, organic and non-GMO, are $6 per box.
Girl Scouts will be setting up booth locations at Arvest Bank locations (drive-throughs), Walmart Supercenters, Walmart Neighborhood Markets, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Reasor’s and GNC. Cookies can also be purchased on Grubhub for delivery to the Tulsa metro area, Stillwater and Claremore.
”Our troops are excited for warmer weather and to get out and sell some cookies as they learn so many life skills through this experience,” said Celeste Franklin, director of product programs for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. “Due to the pandemic and protocols, we are also offering a number of online, contact-free sales options while still teaching the girls entrepreneurial skills and supporting local troops.”
All cookie sales that happen in public must follow these rules and guidelines:
• Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth
• Maintain 6 feet of distance
• Keep hands clean – wear gloves or use hand sanitizer
• Use contactless payment and delivery as much as possible