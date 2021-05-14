Girl Scouts host Cookie Blowout to boost sales during difficult year

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma will host a two-day "cookie blowout" event, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 4 and 5, at two locations: the organization's Hardesty Leadership Center, 4810 S. 129th St., and Elks Lodge, 5335 S. Harvard Ave.

Both sites will operate as drive-throughs to help maintain social distancing.

The 2021 cookie season was impacted by winter weather and COVID-19, so this event will give cookie lovers another chance to purchase their favorite flavors of cookies and support the direct services the council provides to girls such as STEM programming, summer camp and financial assistance to members in need.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma hopes to sell roughly 15,000 boxes over the two-day event.

Girl Scout cookie flavors include such classics as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups, and are $5 each. Specialty cookies such as Toffee-tastic (gluten-free) and S’mores (natural, organic and non-GMO) are $6 each.

For more information: facebook.com/GSEastOK/.

