Girl Scouts host Cookie Blow-out to boost sales during difficult year

Thousands of cases of Girl Scout Cookies wait to be loaded into cars at Armstrong Relocation in Broken Arrow. As cookie sales were disrupted by weather and the pandemic, some 15,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies will be available at the "Cookie Blowout" event June 4-5.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
The Toffee-Tastic Cookies are one of the specialty flavors of Girl Scout cookies that will be available at the cookie blowout event, hosted by Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma June 4-5.
Thin Mint cookies, perhaps the most popular flavor of Girl Scout cookies, can be had at the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma "Cookie Blowout" June 4-5.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma will host a two-day "cookie blowout" event, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 4 and 5, at two locations: the organization's Hardesty Leadership Center, 4810 S. 129th St., and Elks Lodge, 5335 S. Harvard Ave.
Both sites will operate as drive-throughs, to help maintain social distancing.
The 2021 cookie season was impacted by winter weather and COVID-19, so this event will give cookie lovers another chance to purchase their favorite flavors of cookies and support the direct services the council provides to girls such as STEM programming, summer camp and financial assistance to members in need.
The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma hopes to sell roughly 15,000 boxes over the two-day event.
Girl Scout cookie flavors include such classics as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups, and are $5 each. Specialty cookies such as Toffee-tastic (gluten-free) and S’mores (natural, organic and non-GMO) are $6 each.
Kevin Nguyen purchased the restaurant and kept its original name, but began making some changes — sprucing up the interior with sky-blue paint and more stylish furniture, clearing away as many remnants of the space's original incarnation as a fast-food joint as possible, and revamping the menu.
This south Tulsa restaurant keeps the focus on just a few ingredients — crab legs, shrimp, lobster — served with the traditional crab boil sides of corn, potatoes and sausage.
1 of 3
Thousands of cases of Girl Scout Cookies wait to be loaded into cars at Armstrong Relocation in Broken Arrow. As cookie sales were disrupted by weather and the pandemic, some 15,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies will be available at the "Cookie Blowout" event June 4-5.