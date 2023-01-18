Girl Scout cookie sales to start, includes new cookie Raspberry Rally

It’s cookie season once again, as the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma will begin selling its popular Girl Scout cookies beginning Saturday, Jan. 21.

This year’s menu include many long-time favorites, such as the always popular Thin Mints; the peanut butter and chocolate Tagalongs; the brownie-and-caramel Adventurefuls; the caramel-and-coconut Samoas; the peanut butter-filled Do-Si-Dos; the tart Lemon-Ups; the gluten-free Toffee-tastics; the Girl Scout S’mores; and Trefoils, the iconic sugar cookie based on the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe.

One new flavor will be introduced this year: Raspberry Rally, which outwardly resembles a chocolate-coated Thin Mint, but whose crisp interior is flavored with raspberry.

Raspberry Rally cookies will be available only through online ordering, beginning Feb. 27. All other flavors will be available for purchase from your friendly neighborhood Girl Scout and at kiosks that will be set up beginning Feb. 10 at various locations throughout the region. A complete listing of kiosk locations and days of operations can be found at gseok.org/cookies.

Girl Scout cookies are $5 per box, except for Toffee-tastics and Girl Scout S’mores, which are $6 per box. Every box of cookies sold helps fund experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

For those wishing to stay as up to date as possible on all Girl Scout cookie-related news, text the word COOKIES to 59618.

Botanic garden hosts benefit wine dinner

The Tulsa Botanic Garden is partnering with Oren Restaurant for a special wine dinner, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Oren, 3509 S. Peoria Ave.

Matt Amberg, the James Beard Award-nominated chef and owner of Oren, will create the menu that will pair with specially selected wines.

The special guest for the evening will be nationally acclaimed Tulsa artist P.S. Gordon, whose work is in the permanent collections of the Tulsa PAC, the Philbrook Museum of Art and the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art in Norman, as well as being part of dozens of private collections. The evening will include a live auction for a painting Gordon created for the Tulsa Botanic Garden.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the botanic garden and its many programs.

Cost is $200 per person, and seating is limited. To reserve seats: 918-289-0330, tulsabotanic.org.

Chicken Salad Chick, Ruby Tuesday close

It truly is “Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday,” as the Tulsa location for this Tennessee-based chain has permanently closed. The restaurant, at 7806 E. Skelly Drive, opened in 2007, and was at the time of its closing the only Ruby Tuesday in the state.

The Tulsa location was unique when it opened, according to a story in the Tulsa World.

“Ours is the prototype that will be used for all of the new Ruby Tuesdays,” the story quoted Malissa Hauswirth, operating partner for the Tulsa restaurant, as saying. “Ruby Tuesday is moving more to upper-end casual dining.” That included the restaurant’s signature salad bar, which featured more than 30 different items.

Attempts to contact representatives with Ruby Tuesday were not successful.

A more recent addition to the area eatery scene, Chicken Salad Chick, closed its four Oklahoma locations in late December. A sign on one location stated that it would be closed the week between Christmas and New Year’s, but did not reopen.

Molly Robinson, whose career included owning a number of McDonald’s franchises, opened the first Chicken Salad Chick in 2018 in Broken Arrow, followed by a Tulsa location at 61st Street and Yale Avenue, as well as two Oklahoma City locations. All four locations remain listed on the Chicken Salad Chick website, but the phone lines for all three are either disconnected or are not accepting calls.

NEFF brews for zoo

Tulsa’s NEFF Brewing will host a special Tulsa Zoo Pint Night, 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the brewery, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., to celebrate the Tulsa Zoo’s new Asian Elephant exhibit, the Oxley Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve.

Patrons who order a pint of any beer for $15 will receive a pair of special edition NEFF Brewing and Tulsa Zoo co-logoed pint glasses that will feature Asian Elephant art and a full color, limited edition Tulsa Zoo Pint Night glass, while supplies last.

Proceeds will go to support the Tulsa Zoo. In addition, each patron who participates in the Tulsa Zoo Pint Night will receive a coupon for $20 off zoo membership, which they may redeem online.

NEFF Brewing has been a long-time supporter of the Tulsa Zoo. Jonathan Neff, CEO and head brewer, got his first part-time job at the zoo, and in 2022, the Tulsa Zoo began serving NEFF’s craft beers at its Rajan’s Restaurant.

The Tulsa Zoo broke ground on the new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve on June 22. It will be one of the largest AZA facilities of its kind in North America and allow Tulsa Zoo to provide world-class care for elephants at all stages of life. Additionally, the zoo will be adding 10 acres for the elephants to freely roam. The facility is expected to be completed in 2024.

In addition, the Tulsa Zoo also plans to renovate the Elephant Interpretive Center to allow guests “an up-close view of the elephant experience.” An elevated deck will allow visitors to see what is happening in the barn.

For more information or to donate to the Tulsa Zoo’s capital campaign: buildingbeyond.org.

Ziggi’s adds new breakfast items

Ziggi’s Coffee has added new breakfast sandwiches to its menu, which include egg, sausage and cheese that can be served on a plain or everything bagel, or a maple-flavored waffle.

Ziggi’s, which has a single Tulsa location at 6134 S. Memorial Drive, also serves breakfast burritos, a gluten-free breakfast sandwich, cinnamon rolls, oatmeal and scones in addition to its array of coffee drinks, smoothies and other beverages. ziggiscoffee.com.

White Lion hosts beer tasting

The White Lion Pub, 6297 S. Canton Ave., will host its first beer tasting event of the new year, pairing four internationally sourced brews with a specially prepared menu.

Cost is $55, and reservations are required. Must be 21 years or older to participate. To reserve, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.