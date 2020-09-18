Ghost Dragon Express newest venture from McNellie's

The McNellie’s Group launched a new concept, called Ghost Dragon Express, specializing is Chinese takeout and delivery only.
The business, which launched Thursday, operates out of the Bond Event Center, 608 E. Third St.
“Due to COVID, the catering kitchen in our Bond Event Center has a lot of excess capacity,” said Jim O’Connor, operations manager of McNellie’s Group. “We decided to take advantage of the capacity by creating a ghost kitchen.
“It’s a Chinese food concept that was inspired by our nostalgic memories of eating dishes such as crab rangoon, pork lo mein, beef and broccoli, fried rice and sweet and sour chicken out of classic pagoda-style containers.
“Ben Alexander, our vice president of culinary operations, did a great job developing and executing the menu. All of the people who have tried the food say it reminds them of the Chinese food they remember eating when they were kids.”
Customers have the option of picking up the food from a small storefront in the northwest corner of the Bond Event Center or have it delivered by DoorDash.
Customers have three ways to order. Call 918-584-6050, visit ghostdragonexpress.com or go to DoorDash and search for Ghost Dragon Express. A parking lot is available on the west side of the building.
McNellie’s Group, headed by Elliot Nelson, also operates McNellie’s Pub, McNellie’s South City, Yokozuna, Dust Bowl, Fassler Hall, Bull in the Alley, Dilly Diner, Wild Fork, El Guapo’s, Elgin Park and Howdy Burger.
