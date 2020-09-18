Ghost Dragon Express newest venture from McNellie's

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McNellie’s Group launched a new concept, called Ghost Dragon Express, specializing is Chinese takeout and delivery only.

The business, which launched Thursday, operates out of the Bond Event Center, 608 E. Third St.

“Due to COVID, the catering kitchen in our Bond Event Center has a lot of excess capacity,” said Jim O’Connor, operations manager of McNellie’s Group. “We decided to take advantage of the capacity by creating a ghost kitchen.

“It’s a Chinese food concept that was inspired by our nostalgic memories of eating dishes such as crab rangoon, pork lo mein, beef and broccoli, fried rice and sweet and sour chicken out of classic pagoda-style containers.

“Ben Alexander, our vice president of culinary operations, did a great job developing and executing the menu. All of the people who have tried the food say it reminds them of the Chinese food they remember eating when they were kids.”

Customers have the option of picking up the food from a small storefront in the northwest corner of the Bond Event Center or have it delivered by DoorDash.