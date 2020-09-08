Get your Greek goodies at new Greek Street Drive-Thru

The folks at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church were making plans for the biggest Tulsa Greek Festival ever this year.
It was going to be the 60th anniversary for the city’s oldest ethnic festival.
It goes without saying those plans were crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With many festivals being canceled this year, our committee got together to try to find a solution to presenting our Greek culture in a fun and safe environment,” said Nick Salis, co-chairman for this year’s event.
“We know many people are reluctant to gather in a crowd, so we came up with the drive-through concept. We will have staff and volunteers usher customers in and out of two rows of the drive-through with runners bringing food orders to the automobiles.”
Because most of the festivities, such as Greek dancers, markets, boutiques, a kids’ zone and church tours, will not be held, the official 60th-anniversary Tulsa Greek Festival has been postponed to 2021.
This year’s event is being called Greek Street Drive-Thru, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, and Sept. 18-19.
“We will be serving a limited menu for drive-through customers with Greek favorites such as gyros, Greek fries and baklava,” Salis said. “We also will be packaging some meals with authentic Greek beer and wine and will offer curbside pickup for those who order via phone or online.
“We also will be accepting pre-orders for some take-and-bake pans of more Greek favorites, such as tyropita, pastisio, galaktoboureko and baklava.”
Salis said the church also will have QR codes for customers to view the menu offerings on their smartphones.
“We will have on-site parking available for those who want to stay and eat in their cars, and we will have Greek music playing on the grounds,” he said.
A “Gyros for Heroes” day is scheduled Friday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of 9/11 in our nation’s history. A free gyros will be given to any law enforcement or firefighter with proper identification.
The Tulsa Greek Festival has been held all but one year at the church, the first when it drew 300 to the Tulsa Hotel. The following year, 1,000 attended.
According to reports, it took off in the 1970s, when it was called Glendi, a Greek word for festival or party, and it has grown ever since. Feta cheese and baklava reportedly were introduced to Tulsans at the early Greek festivals.
“Unfortunately, no one, not even churches and nonprofits, is immune to the pandemic,” Salis said. “For the viability of the church community, we have to adapt to continue to operate, and we hope people show up this year and look forward to our 60th next year.”
The following food packages and a la carte items will be available for Greek Street Drive-Thru. All gyros are offered with traditional gyro meat or chicken. Alcohol requires valid ID and is not sold a la carte.
Alpha ticket, $15: one gyro, one Greek fry, one water or soda.
Beta ticket, $20: one gyro, one Greek fry, one Greek beer.
Omega ticket, $28: two gyros, two Greek fries, two waters or sodas.
Gamma ticket, $50: two gyros, two Greek fries, six-pack Greek beer or bottle of Greek wine.
A Taste of Greece, $50: six-pack Greek beer or bottle of Greek wine, 1 pound feta cheese, 1 pound Kalamata olives, six baklava, six koulourakia (butter-based, delicate sweet pastry like a biscuit or cookie).
My Big Fat Greek Family Feast, $100: four gyros, four Greek fries, six baklava, 12 koulourakia, six-pack Greek beer or bottle of Greek wine.
A la carte: gyros, $8; Greek fries, $5; 12 baklava, $30; six baklava, $15; two koulourkia, $1; 12 koulourkia, $5; water or soda, $3; extra tzatziki sauce, $1.
