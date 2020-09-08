Get your Greek goodies at new Greek Street Drive-Thru

“We also will be accepting pre-orders for some take-and-bake pans of more Greek favorites, such as tyropita, pastisio, galaktoboureko and baklava.”

Salis said the church also will have QR codes for customers to view the menu offerings on their smartphones.

“We will have on-site parking available for those who want to stay and eat in their cars, and we will have Greek music playing on the grounds,” he said.

A “Gyros for Heroes” day is scheduled Friday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of 9/11 in our nation’s history. A free gyros will be given to any law enforcement or firefighter with proper identification.

The Tulsa Greek Festival has been held all but one year at the church, the first when it drew 300 to the Tulsa Hotel. The following year, 1,000 attended.

According to reports, it took off in the 1970s, when it was called Glendi, a Greek word for festival or party, and it has grown ever since. Feta cheese and baklava reportedly were introduced to Tulsans at the early Greek festivals.