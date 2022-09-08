Get stuffed with new Boston Deli special; Ti Amo holds Whiskey & Cigar event

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is offering a unique twist on steak for its monthly Thursday Chef’s Special.

The entree is a flank steak pinwheel, stuffed with spinach, artichoke, lemon zest and provolone cheese, and dressed with an apple bourbon sauce.

Accompanying the steak are rosemary roasted new potatoes with rosemary salt and garlic; a cheesy corn fritter flavored with cilantro, jalapeño, green onion and lime; and an iceberg lettuce wedge salad with roasted grape tomato, pickled onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles and buttermilk dill dressing.

Dessert is a slice of a sweet potato pie with toasted marshmallow topping.

This special is available 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays in September. Cost is $30, and reservations are recommended. To reserve: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Whiskey and cigars at Ti Amo

Ti Amo, 6024 S. Yale Ave., will host a special Whiskey & Cigar event, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

The evening will feature samples of several domestic and foreign whiskeys from distillers including Weller’s, Michter’s, High West, Yamazaki and Sweetens Cove. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Cost is $100 per person and space is limited. To reserve: 918-499-1919.

Closings

The New Atlas Grill, located in the historic Atlas Life Building at 415 S. Boston Ave., has closed.

The restaurant, which served breakfast and lunch weekdays and offered a Saturday brunch, has a history that stretches back to 1923, when it was known as the Atlas Buffet. The name was later changed to the Atlas Coffee Shop, and in 1990 was renamed the Atlas Grill. The “New” was added about five years later.

The Qdoba Mexican Eats location at 5220 S. Yale Ave., has closed. The other area locations of this chain — at 7153 S. Lewis Ave.; 9168 S. Yale Ave.; 8115 S. Olympia Ave.; 2401 W. Kenosha Ave., in Broken Arrow — remain in business.

Featured video: