Get a head start on meals with MIO Coalition recipes

With area schools back in session, the prospect of preparing breakfast before the kids head out the door and having dinner ready when everyone returns home can be a bit daunting.

Fortunately, the Made In Oklahoma Coalition is offering recipes, all made with Oklahoma-grown and Oklahoma-made products that make meal time a little easier, with two entrees that can be prepared days in advance and frozen, so that all one needs to do is reheat and serve.

Breakfast burritos are a favorite first meal of the day for many, and the MIO Coalition’s Loaded Breakfast Burritos contains all the flavors people enjoy. A slow cooker can be something of a lifeline in the kitchen for busy cooks; an easy and popular dish perfect for the slow-cooker is Sausage and Peppers, which also can be prepped in advance and kept in the freezer for a quick weeknight meal.

Oklahoma’s peach season is winding down, so why not put this fruit to its best use — in a cake-like cobbler served with a scoop of ice cream. And, to reward yourself for all your culinary foresight, enjoy a taste of summer in a slightly different way, with a refreshing and easy to make watermelon agua fresca.

For more information on MIO Coalition members, including where to buy the products used in these recipes: miocoalition.com.

Slow-Cooked Sausage and Peppers

8 Mountain View Meat Company Polish Sausage links (about 1½ pounds)

1 red pepper, sliced

1 green pepper, sliced

1 yellow pepper, sliced

2 (15-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, undrained

2 tablespoons Daddy Hinkle’s Onion and Garlic Seasoning

4 cloves garlic, minced

1. Place all the ingredients into a freezer bag, lay flat and freeze. When ready to cook, place the thawed ingredients in a slow cooker on low for 4 hours. Serve over steamed rice or Della Terre pasta.

Loaded Breakfast Burritos

1 pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage

5 slices Bar-S Fully Cooked Bacon

12 Hansen’s eggs

½ cup Hiland Sour Cream

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 jalapeno peppers, chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

18 small flour tortillas, warmed

1. Cook sausage in a saute pan until fully cooked, breaking up sausage into crumbles. Warm bacon in microwave according to package directions. Let cool, then crumble. In a large bowl, whisk eggs with sour cream, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and green chiles. Set aside.

2. In a large nonstick skillet, saute bell pepper and jalapeño peppers over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes. Once tender, add eggs. Add crumbled sausage and bacon. Stir continually until eggs are done.

3. Fill each tortilla with about 1/3 cup egg mixture and a sprinkle of cheese. Fold into burritos. Wrap each in aluminum foil to keep warm until serving.

4. Serve with salsa and Hiland Sour Cream.

5. If making ahead, allow finished burritos to cool, then wrap in foil and freeze. Reheat in a microwave.

1-2-3 Peach Cobbler

1 pound Oklahoma peaches, sliced

½ cup Garden Club Peach Preserves

½ stick Hiland Salted Butter, cut into pats

2 Hansen’s Eggs

¹/³ cup Braum’s Milk

¹/³ cup Hiland Sour Cream

1 package Shawnee Mills Corn Muffin Mix

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place peaches in an 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish, and heat in the microwave until hot, about 2 minutes. (Frozen peaches will take longer.) Carefully stir in the preserves and heat 30 more seconds.

3. Fold in butter pats then level the filling. Use a little cooking spray around the inside/top of the pan to prevent sticking.

4. To make the crust, in a small mixing bowl whisk the eggs and milk until well beaten, then add the sour cream and mix until the sour cream resembles small curds. Add the muffin mix, stirring just to incorporate. Don’t overmix.

5. Pour the crust mixture over the hot buttery peaches. Place in the center of the oven and allow 30 to 35 minutes for baking, using a skewer to check for doneness. Let rest for 15 minutes before serving.

6. Serve warm with Hiland or Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Wild Brew Tangerine IPA brewed by Dead Armadillo