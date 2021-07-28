Gambill's Pastaria & Grocery opens

Gambill’s Pastaria & Grocery, the new culinary collaboration from Hunter Stone Gambill and Kevin Snell, is now open at 1921 S. Harvard Ave.

The new restaurant is in the space that was the long-time home to Jim’s Never on Sunday. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Gambill’s Pastaria serves a variety of fresh-made pastas and sauces, with diners able to choose their own combinations; pizzas done either in the Neapolitan style (round, thin crust) or the Roman style (square, thick crust); sandwiches and Italian-inspired versions of poutine, the Canadian comfort food of fries with toppings.

Specialties include a ravioli of the day, along with classic dishes such as eggplant Parmesan and chicken marsala.

Gambill’s culinary career encompasses everything from the Oklahoma Distilling Company (which makes the vodka used in the new restaurant’s vodka sauce, among other spirits) to serving Spanish-influenced coffee and tapas at Gambill’s Wine & Coffee to Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City and Norman.

Snell worked with Tim Inman at Stonehorse Cafe in Utica Square before serving as the executive chef for Amelia’s Wood-Fire Cuisine, a position he held until 2020.