Freya Nordic Kitchen tops Tulsa World's Best New Restaurants list

It takes about three days for a serving of the gravlax at Freya Nordic Kitchen to get to a customer’s table.

That’s how long it takes for the salmon to be cleaned, skinned and deboned, then cured in a solution of beetroot juice and aquavit, an herb-infused spirit unique to Scandinavia.

After about 36 hours of curing, the now-bright red salmon is thinly sliced and served with fried capers, a dill-mustard sour cream, radishes and rye crisps as an appetizer or as one of the components that make up the Smorgasbord sampler that includes various pickled vegetables, Nordic cheeses and other Scandinavian treats.

“It’s one of those dishes like Swedish meatballs that many people associate with Scandinavian cuisine,” said Justin Thompson, chef and owner of Freya Nordic Kitchen. “I know, because those two dishes were about all I really knew about this cuisine before we started working on this concept. It was a very steep learning curve for all of us.”

Freya Nordic Kitchen, at 3410 S. Peoria Ave., has been chosen as the Tulsa World’s Best New Restaurant of 2022. It opened July 19 in the space that formerly was home to Mondo’s Ristorante Italian, with a menu that draws inspiration from the cuisines of Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Named for the Norse goddess associated with love, beauty and fertility, Freya was the only new restaurant reviewed this year to earn five-star ratings for its food, its service and its atmosphere.

For Thompson, whose restaurants include Juniper, Prhyme Steakhouse and Ferrell’s Bread & Bakery, as well as a thriving catering business, earning praise for his staff’s service and hospitality are just as important to him as the food served.

“With every individual service — say, a table of four people — there are maybe 100 touch points where we can succeed or fail,” he said. “It could be how they were greeted, how long they had to wait for a table, is the music too loud, was the drinks order correct. And all that is before the food is served.

“The thing about service is that it should not be noticed,” Thompson said. “That’s the goal, anyway. And that is very different from hospitality, which is all about the atmosphere you want to create. Service you can teach; hospitality is something more innate. That’s why we work to be hospitable to our staff members. From the start we wanted Freya to be a warm, welcoming place not just for our guests but for our staff.”

The idea for Freya was born a couple of years ago, when Thompson and Derek Hillman, director of restaurant operations for Justin Thompson Restaurant Group, were discussing possible concepts for new restaurants.

“It was the end of 2020, and we thought if we ever got out of COVID (restrictions on public gatherings), that we should do something we were passionate and excited about,” Thompson said. “We tossed around a number of concepts, but the idea of a Scandinavian restaurant was the one that really stuck. It would be something new and different for Tulsa.”

Thompson and his staff spent a good deal of time in research — not only into the foods of Scandinavia but also into the history and culture of the countries that would be represented on the menu.

The restaurant’s design incorporates influences from the region to create, as the Tulsa World’s review put it, “a setting full of blond woods and soft green upholstery, arranged with the sort of tasteful austerity of which IKEA can only dream.”

It was also, Thompson said, a way of alerting Tulsa diners that Freya was indeed something new and different.

“If we hadn’t completely transformed the space from how it was when Mondo’s was here, I don’t think people would take what we were doing as seriously,” Thompson said. “It needed to be totally different from what was here before.”

The menu was developed in collaboration with former chef de cuisine Tiffany Taylor and sous chef Kelsey Ihm. (Taylor has left Freya to take a position with The Hemingway steak house, and Ihm is now Freya’s chef de cuisine.)

The goal was to create dishes that were as authentic as possible but which would still appeal to Oklahoma palates.

“We don’t serve fermented fish,” Thompson said. “It’s a big part of the cuisine, but I’m not at all sure how that would go over here.”

For the dishes the restaurant does serve, Thompson said, the creators try to be as authentic as possible with the components used to create it — for example, importing from Sweden a jam made from cloudberries, a fruit that grows only in northern climates, to make the demi-glacé for what has become one of Freya’s best-selling dishes, the elk chops.

“After that,” he said, “we just try to make food that tastes as good as we can make it. Tiffany and Kelsey spent months redoing dishes over and over to get them the way we wanted. Freya wouldn’t be what it is without Tiffany and Kelsey.”

While Freya has a full-service bar with a line of signature cocktails such as the Odin Sour and the Vixen’s Tail, it also offers a number of nonalcoholic options, include wines and beers, as well as mocktails such as the Royal Garden, made with Lyre’s Apertif Rosso, hibiscus, grapefruit and rosemary tonic, and Mjolnir (The Hammer), a mix of Harmony alpine Digestif, chamomile and lime.

The time and effort that has gone into the menu has been appreciated by diners who are familiar with Scandinavian cuisine.

“I was talking with a guest recently who told me that his father had spent a great deal of time in Norway and Finland and that he would often make Swedish meatballs,” Thompson said. “He said the ones we serve were better than his father’s. I thanked him, but I said he probably had better not tell his father that.”

