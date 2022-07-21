Freya Nordic Kitchen opens in Brookside

The newest concept by Justin Thompson Restaurants, Freya Nordic Kitchen, officially opened Tuesday at 3410 S. Peoria Ave., in Center 1.
The restaurant features dishes inspired by the cuisines of such Scandinavian countries as Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, from classics such as Swedish meatballs and the Danish open-faced sandwiches known as smørrebrød, to creations such as a golden beetroot risotto, barley and smoked salmon salad, and an elk chop with a cloudberry demi-glace and roasted radishes.
Tiffany Taylor is the chef de cuisine, Kelsey Ihm is sous chef, and Ashlin Gustin is general manager.
Freya, named for the Nordic goddess of love, beauty and fertility, will be offering only dinner service, 4-10 p.m. through July 23. Regular hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
918-779-4413, freyatulsa.com.