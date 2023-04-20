Freeway Cafe, which specializes in traditional American diner cuisine and classic comfort foods, plans to open its fourth location later this year at 4401 E. 31st St.

The site has been home to several restaurants, most recently a Goldie’s Patio Grill.

Iman Ebrahimi, one of the partners in Freeway Cafe, said a number of other locations had been considered, including places in Broken Arrow and Owasso.

“The problem for us was that these buildings were only available for lease,” Ebrahimi said. “The old Goldie’s location was for sale, and once we all checked it out, we knew this would be a good place for the next Freeway Cafe.”

Ebrahimi said it will take about six to seven months to renovate the existing building.

“We will be making it over to fit our style, with lots of chrome and bright colors, the model cars on display, and all that,” he said. “The main menu will be the same as the other locations. We’ll have about 10 specials that can be different depending on location.”

Freeway Cafe offers an extensive menu of breakfast dishes, which are available all day, along with salads, sandwiches, burgers and entrees that include chicken fried steak, meatloaf, broasted chicken, liver and onions, and grilled pork chops. The restaurants are also known for their “Eastside Diner-style” onion rings.

Other Freeway Cafe locations are 465 S. Sheridan Road, 1547 E. Third St. (across from the Church Studio), and 5849 S. 49th W. Ave. freewaycafeinc.com.

LeRoux’s joins Mother Road Market

The Cajun concept LeRoux’s Kitchen is the newest tenant of Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. The restaurant officially opened Thursday, April 13.

Co-owners Gabie Casteñada and Renauld Lucius Porter are graduates of the Kitchen 66 Launch Program, which helps local food entrepreneurs develop their concepts. Kitchen 66, like the Mother Road Market, is sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

“When your imagination becomes a reality, it’s a wonderful feeling,” the owners said in a joint statement. “This space represents our hard work and dedication, but certainly it would not be possible without the consistent support of the community.”

LeRoux’s Kitchen offers such dishes as gumbo, honey jalapeño fish, Alfredo fries, loaded smothered potatoes, fish & grits and more.

“Gabie and Renauld are not only phenomenal chefs, but also visionaries within the Tulsa community, always looking for ways to support those around them,” said Brian Paschal, CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “We are so excited to watch them grow within this space at Mother Road Market and within the Tulsa food scene.”

LeRoux’s Kitchen is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information: facebook.com/LeRouxsKitchen365.

Philbrook hosts Lager Land Fest

The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will be serving up examples of the beers created by some of the state’s top breweries for Lager Land Fest, taking place noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the museum.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of one-of-a-kind lagers from a dozen of Oklahoma’s top breweries, along with foods from popular mobile food emporiums such as Killer Wail Barbecue and Ruth’s Chicken, live music and booths by local artists, all arrayed over the Philbrook Gardens.

Cost is $70, which includes a wristband entitling the wearer to unlimited pours of more than 20 featured lagers. Proceeds from the event support Philbrook Museum of Art and the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma.

To purchase and more information: philbrook.org/lager.

White Lion wine dinner

The White Lion Pub, 6297 S. Canton Ave., will host an international wine dinner 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

Wines from throughout the world will be paired with the items on the dinner’s menu, which include sausage rolls, followed by a Caesar salad, a pork tenderloin with an applesauce glaze, and a plum-and-custard dessert.

Cost is $65 per person; additional beverages are available at an additional charge. Reservations are required; call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. to reserve seats. Must be 21 or older to attend.