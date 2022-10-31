Freddie's Steakhouse to close Dec. 31 after 60 years

Freddie's Bar-B-Q and Steakhouse in Sapulpa, which this year is celebrating its 60th anniversary, will close permanently after service Dec. 31.

The decision to close the restaurant, at 1425 New Sapulpa Road, comes just a few months after the death of owner Edmond "Tex" Slyman, who died July 25 after a long illness.

"As a family, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Freddie's at the end of this year," said owner Sherian Slyman, widow of Ed Slyman. “We want to express our deepest gratitude to the people of Oklahoma and beyond for their many decades of patronage and support. We invite our loyal customers to join us throughout the holiday season to get their final fix of Freddie's."

Freddie's was started in 1962 by Fred Joseph, who had turned an oil-field grocery store between Drumright and Shamrock into Freddie's Steak House. A decade later, Joseph sold the business to Slyman, his nephew. Slyman ultimately doubled the size of the restaurant, but a devastating fire in 1978 destroyed the building.

Rather than rebuild, Slyman chose to start a new location in Sapulpa, which opened in 1979.

Freddie's is one of the last of the traditional Lebanese steakhouses that once were populous throughout the Tulsa area. One's entree is preceded by an array of appetizers, including a relish tray with hummus, tabouli, cabbage roll, barbecue ribs and bologna, and salad.

In addition to steak, Freddie's offers several seafood entrees as well as full barbecue dinners. One can also order the appetizers as a full meal, if desired.

Freddie's also dresses its steaks in a unique smoke sauce, a salty, ink-black condiment that some diners have found addictive.

Freddie's will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through December 31. freddiesbbq.com.

