Freddie's Hamburgers on Lewis Avenue to close Friday

Freddie's Hamburgers, 802 S, Lewis Ave., will close permanently Friday.
Tulsa World file
The Freddie's Hamburgers at 802 S. Lewis Ave., will close permanently at the end of service Friday.
The business, specializing in old-fashioned burgers, hand-cut fries, onion rings and milkshakes, has been serving Tulsans since 1954.
Owner Frank Willis died earlier this year of complications following routine hip surgery.
Freddie's had traditionally closed in late September in order to man the various food booths it operates during the Tulsa State Fair, which will be held this year Sept. 30-Oct. 10 at the Expo Square fairgrounds. Freddie's operates several hamburger booths as well as sites serving roasted corn-on-the-cob, giant cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats.
The other two Freddie's locations, at 9130 E. 11th St., and 11223 E. Admiral Place, will also shutter beginning Sept. 24 for the state fair. The 11th Street shop will re-open Oct. 14; the Admiral Place location will announce its reopening at a later date.
Gallery: Final days of filming for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' crew in Oklahoma
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p3
Actors in 1920s period attire wait to film a scene for “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Pawhuska on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p1
Actors and technicians wait to film a scene in Pawhuska on Wednesday for the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Sources say filming for the movie in Oklahoma has come to an end.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p2
A crew member pets a dog on the set of “Killers of the Flower Moon” on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p4
Masks are common on the set as actors wait to film a scene for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members prepare to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
A crewmember prepares to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members prepare to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Bystanders watch as actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members cover equipment during a rainshower before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members cover equipment during a rainshower before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members work on props before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
