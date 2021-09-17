 Skip to main content
Freddie's Hamburgers on Lewis Avenue to close Friday
  Updated
Super Bowl food: Hamburgers

Freddie's Hamburgers, 802 S, Lewis Ave., will close permanently Friday.

 Tulsa World file

The Freddie's Hamburgers at 802 S. Lewis Ave., will close permanently at the end of service Friday.

The business, specializing in old-fashioned burgers, hand-cut fries, onion rings and milkshakes, has been serving Tulsans since 1954.

Owner Frank Willis died earlier this year of complications following routine hip surgery.

Freddie's had traditionally closed in late September in order to man the various food booths it operates during the Tulsa State Fair, which will be held this year Sept. 30-Oct. 10 at the Expo Square fairgrounds. Freddie's operates several hamburger booths as well as sites serving roasted corn-on-the-cob, giant cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats.

The other two Freddie's locations, at 9130 E. 11th St., and 11223 E. Admiral Place, will also shutter beginning Sept. 24 for the state fair. The 11th Street shop will re-open Oct. 14; the Admiral Place location will announce its reopening at a later date.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

