Foxy Tacos on Cherry Street latest concept from Rib Crib

Foxy Tacos, the latest concept from Chandler Hospitality Group, is in the process of turning the old Full Moon on Cherry Street location into a place where "smoked meat meets Tex-Mex."

The restaurant's website states that it will be "a fast-casual fusion of BBQ, Tex-Mex, and Southwestern flavors," with staples such as tortillas, chips, salsas, and sauces all made in-house.

Foxy Tacos, which will be at 1539 E. 15th St., is the third concept by Chandler Hospitality Group, which owns RibCrib and Society Burger.

The menu on the website includes tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, salad and bowl dishes that can be filled or topped with pulled chicken, smoked brisket, carnitas, fajita steak and chicken, grilled vegetables and Impossible meat substitute products.

The signature Foxy Tacos include the "Bang-a-Rang," with a choice of seared shrimp or mahi mahtopped with lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo, mango, and house crema; the "Snakebite," with smoked pork seared with chipotle orange oil and topped with "Inferno" sauce; and the "Dynamic Duo," two corn tortillas stuffed with brisket and jack cheese, then grilled until crispy and served with green chile sauce.