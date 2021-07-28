Fox & Hound in Broken Arrow closes

The Broken Arrow location of Fox & Hound Pub and Grille, 7001 S. Garnett Road, has closed. The restaurant opened in 2004, and specialized in burgers, sandwiches, wings and appetizers, as well as local craft beers and cocktails.

The chain has 10 other locations in Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, New Jersey, Mississippi, Tennessee and Illinois.

"Stillwater" writer-director Tom McCarthy shares why Oklahoma is part of new film starring Matt Damon