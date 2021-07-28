Fox & Hound in Broken Arrow closes

The Fox & Hound Pub and Grille, at 7001 S. Garnett Road, has closed.
Tulsa World File photo
By James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World
The Broken Arrow location of Fox & Hound Pub and Grille, 7001 S. Garnett Road, has closed. The restaurant opened in 2004, and specialized in burgers, sandwiches, wings and appetizers, as well as local craft beers and cocktails.
The chain has 10 other locations in Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, New Jersey, Mississippi, Tennessee and Illinois.
Photos: See new images of actors in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Pawhuska
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An actor has makeup applied on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A lighting rig hangs above the set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
An extra walks off set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Extras walk past the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A cutout of Leonardo DiCaprio sits in the window of the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A lighting rig hangs above the set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Extras walk through downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Extras walk through downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
An extra crosses the street in costume during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
