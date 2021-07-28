 Skip to main content
Fox & Hound in Broken Arrow closes
The Fox & Hound Pub and Grille, at 7001 S. Garnett Road, has closed.

The Broken Arrow location of Fox & Hound Pub and Grille, 7001 S. Garnett Road, has closed. The restaurant opened in 2004, and specialized in burgers, sandwiches, wings and appetizers, as well as local craft beers and cocktails.

The chain has 10 other locations in Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, New Jersey, Mississippi, Tennessee and Illinois.

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

 

