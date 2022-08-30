 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Foolish Things Coffee Co. celebrates 10 years, announces new collaboration

Foolish Things Coffee Co.

The downtown coffee shop is celebrating its 10-year anniversary on Sept. 3. 

 Tulsa World file

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Foolish Things Coffee Co. will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at the downtown Tulsa location, 1001 S. Main St. 

From 5-10 p.m., the coffee shop will host a party that is free and open to the public, featuring tacos, dumplings and other foods prepared by et al., as well as beer, wine and Foolish Things’ signature coffee drinks.  

For nearly a year, chefs from et al. have partnered with Foolish Things to use the coffee shop as a space to host their pop-up events, like Taqueria et al. and Dumpling Night, a few nights a week. 

At the party on Saturday, Foolish Things is announcing a new collaboration with the chef collective: et al. will have a more permanent residency in the coffee shop, serving food five to six nights out of the week. 

“We would love for the whole city to come out and celebrate with us and support all of the creative, innovative stuff that et al. has been doing,” Foolish Things owner Justin Carpenter said. 

For more information about Foolish Things Coffee Co., visit foolishthingscoffee.com.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

