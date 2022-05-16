Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit to close May 20; Donny Teel is BBQ Hall of Fame nominee

Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, which has offered gourmet biscuit sandwiches and inventive cocktails since opening in 2018 at 3524 S. Peoria Ave., will close Friday, May 20.

Owner Justin Carpenter announced the closing in a Facebook post Monday.

"Friday May 20th will be our last day open to the public," the post states. "While we've definitely been getting busier these last few months, it's unfortunately been too little too late.

"However, I want to talk about how incredibly proud I am to have had the opportunity to work alongside the team that has brought Bar and Biscuit to life over these past few years," Carpenter writes. "(You) make every day an adventure and I'm grateful for each of you. Thank you for bringing us across the finish line. ​​​​​​"

Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit was the second concept Carpenter and his wife, Katie, started, following the success of his Foolish Things Coffee Co. downtown. It opened in the fall of 2018 in the Center 1 shopping area and earned four-star ratings for its food and atmosphere from the Tulsa World.

Carpenter concluded the Facebook post by saying, "So if you will join us throughout this week, we'll be selling down as much product as we possibly can. We'll have Jazz on Thursday night with Cole Woodard, and then blow things out with a last hurrah party Friday evening."

Teel up for BBQ HOF

Award-winning pitmaster Donny Teel, who operates Buffalo's Barbecue in Sperry, is one of nine acclaimed barbecue cooks nominated for the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

This year's three inductees will be announced May 25 and will take part in an induction ceremony that will be part of the 2022 American Royal World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City, one of the largest and most prestigious barbecue competitions in the world, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

If chosen, Teel will be only the second Oklahoma pitmaster in the Hall of Fame. Joe Davidson, creator of the popular Oklahoma Joe smoker and owner of Oklahoma Joe's restaurants, was inducted in 2020.

Previous Hall of Fame inductees include multiple award-winning cook Myron Mixon; Aaron Franklin of Franklin's Barbecue in Austin, Texas; Food Network personality Guy Fieri; Ray "Dr. Barbecue" Lampe; "Barbecue Bible" author and TV personality Steven Raichlen; and "Famous Dave" Anderson.

Teel opened Buffalo's Barbecue in 2007, which he operates out of a trailer set up at 201 N. Oklahoma 11. But Teel has honed his expertise at melding meat, fire and smoke through nearly three decades of barbecue competitions.

Among the awards Teel has earned through his career, whether working with his wife, Cindy, or with fellow pitmaster Bart Clarke, are grand champion of the Jack Daniel’s World Champion Invitational Barbecue, grand champion of the American Royal World Series of Barbecue and American Royal reserve grand champion twice.

The Tulsa World gave a five-star review to Buffalo's Barbecue in 2018, praising the ribs, pulled pork and sliced brisket, adding that the Wednesday special of prime rib was "simply a slice of heaven."

Openings, closings

• Fuddrucker's, at 10825 E. 71st St., has closed. The Tulsa location was the last remaining outlet of the chain in Oklahoma.

• The latest concept from the 3 Sirens Restaurant Group is Shaky Jake's, which specializes in creative bar food, such as burgers, franks and wings, as well as craft cocktails, local beers and adult-oriented milkshakes.

It shares space with another 3 Sirens restaurant, the Bramble Breakfast & Bar, in Broken Arrow's Rose District, 121 N. Ash St. The Bramble operates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with its breakfast and brunch menu, then shifts focus to become Shaky Jake's from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

