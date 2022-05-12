Food fests: Stilwell Strawberry Festival, Bristow Tabouleh Fest this weekend

Held since the 1940s to promote the strawberries grown in the area, the annual Stilwell Strawberry Festival is Saturday, May 14.

The festival includes games, live entertainment, strawberries and ice cream. This annual festival also will feature a 5K run, carnival rides, parade, vendor booths and the Strawberry Festival Rodeo, held Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the rodeo grounds 2 miles north of Stilwell on Oklahoma 59N.

The parade will be immediately followed by the crowning of this year’s Strawberry Queen.

Make time during the festivities for the Strawberry Festival Car Show on Saturday as well. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the street will be full of classic cars, trucks and bikes. There will be prizes for Best of Show, Best Rad Rod, Best Pedal Car, Top 50 Awards and more.

Tabouleh Festival in Bristow

Bristow will host its annual Tabouleh Festival 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, which will be set up along the town’s Main Street, which also happens to be a stretch of historic Route 66.

Tabouleh Fest is held annually in Bristow on the second Saturday in May.

This family event is hosted by the Bristow Historical Society & Museum, and serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser.

In addition to foods ranging from carnival fare such as corn dogs and funnel cakes to Indian tacos and varieties of Mediterranean cuisines, the festival will have vendors hawking their wares, a kids zone with activities including bouncy houses, face painting and pony rides; and events such as three-on-three basketball, a chalk art contest, a wine tasting event and live music.

For more information: taboulehfest.com.

Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off arrives in Muskogee

The 38th annual Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off will take place Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at Hatbox Field.

Live music will be part of the event.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 4-12. For information, go to muskogeecookoff.com.

Tulsa VegFest announces gourmet dinner

Tulsa VegFest, northeast Oklahoma’s only annual plant-based food festival, will host its first dinner fundraiser event, 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, on the patio at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Local chefs Jeremy Johnson of Kitchen Table Catering and Moss Ragusin of The People’s Bakery will oversee an elevated dinner experience featuring entirely plant-based cuisine. Menu items include landlocked ceviche, mojo veggie bites, plantain and avocado salad, Caribbean tempeh curry, island rice and beans, and coconut date cake.

Live entertainment will include music by vocalist Lori Selby, a live painting by Tulsa artist Chris Mantle that will be auctioned off at the end of the evening, and a keynote address by James Loomis, a physician and wellness expert featured in the Netflix documentary “The Game Changers.”

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Outreach Fund of Plant-Based Green Country, the nonprofit organization behind Tulsa VegFest. Specific to the June 3 dinner event, funds raised will go toward several scholarships for plant-based concepts in the fall 2022 and spring 2023 Kitchen 66 and Cocina 66 cohorts.

Tickets must be reserved by May 17. Tickets are $145 per person. To purchase and more information: tulsavegfest.org.

Little Venice hosts wine dinner

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host a special wine dinner, 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, pairing fine Italian wines with the restaurant’s authentic Italian cuisine.

The menu will begin with a seafood salad with grilled polenta, followed by spaghetti with meatballs. The main course will be filet of sole with potatoes and a puree of broccoli, and Luigi’s Profiterol for dessert.

Wines to be served include Prosecco di Valdobbiadene, Carpineto Dogajolo Toscano and Carpineto Dogajolo Bianco.

Cost is $65 per person. Reservations are required. To reserve: 918-514-0134.

