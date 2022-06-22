Flame Broiler hosts Saint Francis fundraiser

The Tulsa location of Flame Broiler, 5355 E. 41st St., will conduct a special fundraiser event to benefit the families of the victims of the June 1 mass shooting on the Saint Francis Hospital campus.

The restaurant will donate 20 percent of all proceeds made during regular business hours Saturday, June 25, to the Saint Francis Employee Emergency Fund through the Tulsa Community Foundation.

Flame Broiler is a Korean-inspired rice bowl restaurant concept focused on honest, simple ingredients. The bowls are made with non-GMO white or brown rice, Angus beef, antibiotic-free chicken, organic charbroiled tofu, freshly blanched vegetables, and topped with chopped green onions.

Scotch Whisky tasting diner

The White Lion Pub, 6297 S. Canton Ave., will host a four-course dinner paired with an equal number of Scotch whiskies, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. The menu will begin, appropriately enough, with Scotch eggs, followed by a salad, stuffed pork tenderloin and a Chocolate Surprise for dessert.

Cost is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Additional beverages are extra. Must be 21 or older to attend. To reserve, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Ti Amo Wine Dinner

Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano, 6022 S. Sheridan Road, will host a dinner 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, featuring vintages from Guinigi Winery, a California winery with Italian roots.

The menu will feature a summer salad of papaya, jicama, arugula and blue cheese, followed by a flash-fried soft-shell crab. Roasted quail stuffed with corn bread, sausage and herbs will be followed by pan-seared lamb chops. Dessert is a blue cheese plate with berries and candied walnuts.

Cost is $125 per person. To reserve: 918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com.

