Five Tulsa chefs, Living Kitchen in Depew, up for James Beard Awards

Living Kitchen and Farm, the gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Depew run by Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurant in the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards.

Living Kitchen is the only Oklahoma nominee among 20 restaurants from throughout the country vying for the award, which were announced Wednesday. Oklahoma City's Andrew Black, chef of Grey Sweater, is one of 20 cooks nominated for Outstanding Chef.

In addition, five Tulsa area chefs are among the nominees for Best Chef Southwest, competing against chefs from Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.

The nominated chefs are:

• Matthew Amberg, Oren

• Wanda J. Armstrong, Evelyn’s

• Indri Bahar, Rendang & Co. Indonesian Bistro

• Andrew Donovan, Basque

• Eben Shillingford, Sisserou's

This is the second year that Oklahoma chefs have been recognized by the James Beard Foundation. In 2020, Becklund and Kevin Snell, then the executive chef at Amelia's Wood Fire, were nominated for Best Chef Southwest.