Five to Find: Where to watch fall sports

This is one of those magical times of the year when the stars align perfectly for fans of all sports.

College and pro football tends to dominate the scene, but they are far from the only sports attractions.

We also have pro basketball, golf, baseball, tennis, hockey and soccer, and they all are on television at one time or another.

We have picked out some great places to watch the games and matches, including a couple new to the city this year. All have craft beers and cocktails to go with some tasty game-day food.

ROOSEVELT’S

1551 E. 15th St., 918-591-2888

Roosevelt’s has one of the best patios in town, and it is dog-friendly, too. Check out the large selection of craft beers.

Try this: Pretzel rolls and beer cheese features three house-made pretzel rolls with beer cheese, green chile cheese and Seikel’s mustard.

ELGIN PARK

325 E. Reconciliation Way, 918-986-9910