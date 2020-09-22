Five to Find: Where to watch fall sports

This is one of those magical times of the year when the stars align perfectly for fans of all sports.
College and pro football tends to dominate the scene, but they are far from the only sports attractions.
We also have pro basketball, golf, baseball, tennis, hockey and soccer, and they all are on television at one time or another.
We have picked out some great places to watch the games and matches, including a couple new to the city this year. All have craft beers and cocktails to go with some tasty game-day food.
ROOSEVELT’S
1551 E. 15th St., 918-591-2888
Roosevelt’s has one of the best patios in town, and it is dog-friendly, too. Check out the large selection of craft beers.
Try this: Pretzel rolls and beer cheese features three house-made pretzel rolls with beer cheese, green chile cheese and Seikel’s mustard.
ELGIN PARK
325 E. Reconciliation Way, 918-986-9910
Televisions are stationed for easy viewing inside and out, and in-house brews are perfect to pair with a variety of food choices. The sports setting couldn’t be better with ONEOK Field just across the street.
Try this: Barbecue brisket nachos are a new item with tortilla chips, beer cheese, house-smoked brisket, barbecue sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.
BIG WHISKEY’S AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR
4532 E. 51st St., 918-576-6996
This new eatery features more than 50 whiskeys and bourbons, plus plenty of cold beers, a wide-ranging menu and a patio overlooking 51st Street.
Try this: The Brunch Burger with fried egg, onion straws, Swiss cheese and bacon on top of a steak patty and served on a butter-toasted pretzel bun spread with horseradish aioli.
TREYS BAR & GRILL
7891 E. 108th St., 918-970-4950
This bar and grill serves sports fans of all ages in far south Tulsa and Bixby and features an elevated pub menu.
Try this: The 3-Alarm Burger with a half-pound brisket beef patty seasoned with cayenne pepper and topped with pepperjack cheese, green chilies, jalapeno slaw and all the traditional fixings.
ARENA PUB & GRILL
201 S. Denver Ave., 918-879-1990
Check Facebook for details
Try this: The Arena Burger with two 4-ounce beef patties, Swiss cheese, mustard aioli, haystack onions and choice of Siegi’s Sausage Factory link on a warm, buttered brioche bun.
