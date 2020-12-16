Five to find: Rise and shine with chicken biscuits

Some years ago, purveyors of a certain protein came up with the slogan, “Beef — It’s what’s for dinner.”
These days, one could make the case for a similar catchphrase: “Chicken — It’s what’s for breakfast.”
The idea of serving a slab of fried chicken as part of one’s morning meal is something not even Col. Sanders envisioned — one could make the case that it was the opening of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles that kickstarted the idea in 1975.
But however, and wherever, it started, breakfast sandwiches featuring fried chicken have become a staple of restaurant menus everywhere.
Here are five iterations to check out.
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken
1520 E. 15th St.
918-203-7534,
The first Oklahoma location of this North Carolina-based chain opened in early December on Cherry Street, and as you might guess, offers biscuits filled with a generous portion of fried chicken. One can choose from regular, cheddar or blueberry biscuits and augment them with hot sauces or pimento cheese.
Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit
3524 S. Peoria Ave.
918-289-4156, barandbiscuit.com
The fried chicken biscuit sandwich at this Brookside eatery is a meal unto itself, as the ginormous biscuit and the well-seasoned chicken are topped with honey butter, arugula, blue cheese and sunny side-up egg.
Neighborhood JA.M.
4830 E. 61st St.
918-508-7744, thatsmyjamok.com
Here, the chicken biscuit goes under the name of “Hot Jam,” which refers not only to the jalapeño peach jam that is served with it, but also to the general appearance of this platter with scratch-made biscuit, fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar and fried eggs, with a choice of potato on the side.
Asana Cafe
7106 E. Admiral Place
918-746-8739
Another recent arrival on the Tulsa eatery scene, Asana Cafe’s version of the honey-butter biscuit is elevated into a knife-and-fork sort of sandwich, with a palm-size piece of boneless fried chicken inserted into a large, and obviously homemade, biscuit liberally doused in honey and butter.
Chick-Fil-A
Multiple locations
Chick-Fil-A had been around for nearly 20 years before it branched out into offering breakfast, and its fried chicken biscuit continues to set a standard for fast-food breakfast sandwiches. The biscuits are made in-house daily, and at times can seem to be made mostly of butter with just enough flour to hold everything together, and melts around the notoriously tasty chicken breast filet.
