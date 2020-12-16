Five to find: Rise and shine with chicken biscuits

Some years ago, purveyors of a certain protein came up with the slogan, “Beef — It’s what’s for dinner.”

These days, one could make the case for a similar catchphrase: “Chicken — It’s what’s for breakfast.”

The idea of serving a slab of fried chicken as part of one’s morning meal is something not even Col. Sanders envisioned — one could make the case that it was the opening of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles that kickstarted the idea in 1975.

But however, and wherever, it started, breakfast sandwiches featuring fried chicken have become a staple of restaurant menus everywhere.

Here are five iterations to check out.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

1520 E. 15th St.

918-203-7534,

The first Oklahoma location of this North Carolina-based chain opened in early December on Cherry Street, and as you might guess, offers biscuits filled with a generous portion of fried chicken. One can choose from regular, cheddar or blueberry biscuits and augment them with hot sauces or pimento cheese.