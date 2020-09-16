Five to Find: Places to get a taste of the world

After months of living one’s life almost continually in front of some sort of electronic screen, the desire to get out and see the world can be almost overwhelming.

However, travel in these trying times is problematic at best, as the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has caused many countries to close their borders, especially to American visitors.

Also, many people are concerned enough about their health that they would prefer not to stray too far from home base.

But it’s still possible to remain within the boundaries of Tulsa County and experience at least a taste of the wider world, thanks to the many restaurants featuring international cuisines.

Here are five options that will let homebound Tulsans experience a taste of the world. These restaurants offer dine-in and takeaway service.

Sin Fronteras

4909 S. Peoria Ave.