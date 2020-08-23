Call me a melon head, though not in the urban dictionary sense. Don’t even look it up.
This goes back to childhood, when watermelon was my favorite food. Not only did I like the taste of watermelon, but also it always was fun to have watermelon seed-spitting contests in the backyard with my cousins.
It still ranks right up there with stalwarts such as barbecue ribs, fried chicken and lobster tail.
Actually, all kinds of melons have appeal, and we are in the height of the season for locally grown melons.
Melons belong to the Cucurbitaceae family and grow on vines that sprawl across the ground. They all have sweet, edible, fleshy fruits and can be eaten out of hand, be incorporated in smoothies, salads and cocktails and even be grilled.
They have been grown for more than 4,000 years as an important food source in areas such as Egypt and Africa, where many originated. More than 40 states in the U.S. today cultivate various types of melons.
Here are some of our favorite melons, some common and some not so common that we have seen recently in farmers markets and supermarkets.
WATERMELON
Believe it or not, more than 1,200 watermelon cultivars are produced worldwide. They range in size from just a few pounds to 50 pounds. They all have firm outer rinds and soft inner flesh, often dotted throughout with seeds, though seedless varieties now dominate the market. They have a high water content, upwards of 90%, which makes them a refreshing summer treat. They also remain cool even after being removed from the refrigerator.
CANTALOUPE
What we see is the North American cantaloupe, grown in the warmer regions of Mexico, Canada and the United States. It has a netted skin and a sweet-tasting orange flesh. Cantaloupe produce yellow flowers in the summer and have foliage that can vary from dark green to variegated with cream. They are common as a breakfast fruit and when fully ripened are considered the sweetest of the melons.
HONEYDEW
Honeydew melons are cultivated commercially and in home gardens for their mild-flavord, refreshing fruit. They have a smooth and waxy rind, which can be yellow or green. They typically ripen in late summer or early fall. Honeydews are rich in vitamins C and B and are low in calories. It isn’t widely known, but the seeds can be eaten raw or roasted.
KIWANO
Kiwano commonly is called the horned melon for its horn-like spines. It has an orange skin and lime-green, jelly-like flesh with a refreshingly fruity taste. Some say it is similar to passionfruit or pomegranate, or a combination of banana and passionfruit or banana, cucumber and lime. The seed contest can make it less convenient than more common fruits.
PEPINO
Pepino is an oval-shaped, smooth-skinned fruit native to South America. It also is known as pepino dulce, or sweet cucumber in Spanish. These small fruits have a pear-like texture and mellow cantaloupe-cucumber flavor. They turn from green to yellow as they ripen and develop striking purple stripes when mature. They pair well with salty meats or sweet fruits.