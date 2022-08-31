Five-star review: Freya Nordic Kitchen dazzles like the Northern Lights

Tiffany Taylor had no experience cooking the foods of Scandinavia before she was asked to be chef du cuisine of Freya Nordic Kitchen.

“My background is more in the Mediterranean-French traditions, and at first look, this seemed to be about as foreign a cuisine as I could imagine,” Taylor said. “But the more I began digging into the cuisine and reading up on it, I was really surprised at how familiar it seemed.

“I’m one of those people who loves collecting and reading those homemade cookbooks that churches and organizations used to publish,” she said. “And I was discovering that, at its heart, those same ideas — of homey, comforting food made from simple ingredients well-prepared — that I found in those church cookbooks were here in Scandinavian cuisine.”

Or, to sum it up in a word: hygge.

Hygge (pronounced HUE-guh) is a Danish word that has no simple counterpart in English. Simply put — and we’re quoting from the definition on the back of the Freya takeaway menu — it is “a feeling of intense well-being brought on by a place or experience emanating warmth, charm and coziness.”

That is what dining at Freya Nordic Kitchen provides, with a focused yet inventive menu that draws from Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish food traditions, in a setting full of blond woods and soft green upholstery, arranged with the sort of tasteful austerity of which IKEA can only dream.

The restaurant is the latest concept by the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group, and was conceived, in part, to bring to the Tulsa dining landscape something completely new and different.

By that standard alone, Freya is a complete success. One isn’t likely to find elk on the menu at any other restaurant in town, much less served with a demi-glacé made from cloudberries, which are found only north of the Arctic circle.

“We are trying to honor these culinary traditions that are often centuries old and bring them to Tulsa in a thoughtful, sustainable way,” Taylor said. “We are importing a lot of ingredients from overseas, but we’re also doing everything we can in-house, such as the smoking, curing and pickling.”

That concept of sustainability extends to the physical restaurant itself, Taylor said, pointing out the restaurant’s tabletops are made from recycled paper.

Of course, “different” doesn’t necessarily mean “good.” However, in the case of what we’ve sampled at Freya Nordic Kitchen, “different” translates into “exceptional.”

Consider that elk ($42), which comes as two good-sized chops atop a stack of root vegetable ribbons and roasted radishes, with a white sauce made with goat’s cheese, skyr (an Icelandic type of yogurt) and herbs, then drizzled with the cloudberry demi-glacé.

The meat itself is not gamey (Taylor said the chops come from animals that are at least 3 years old), with a firm, lean texture that is neither chewy nor dry (we had it cooked to the recommended medium-rare). The sharp tanginess of the cheese-yogurt sauce, cut with the winery sweetness of the cloudberries, accentuated the meat’s natural flavor.

The lightly cooked ribbons added a crunch, and roasting the radishes eased the peppery bite and brought out their sweetness.

Not surprisingly, the restaurant’s most popular dish is its Swedish meatballs ($23), which come with house-made egg noodles, a savory cream sauce, lingonberry relish and asparagus. The meatballs themselves were almost creamy in texture, and the lingonberry relish was a properly tart contrast to all that richness.

We began the meal with Skagen, or shrimp toast ($15), four thin triangles of rye toast generously topped with poached, chopped shrimp, dollops of golden caviar, and hint of a preserved lemon dressing that elevates the clean taste and natural sweetness of the shrimp. Simple and addictive.

Crawfish bisque ($7-$9) was something of a surprise to see on the menu, as these crustaceans are usually associated with swampier climes. But Taylor said the crawfish are quite popular in Scandinavian countries, especially as part of Midsomer celebrations. The bisque is rich and almost caramel brown, topped with spirals of dill, oil and a few crawfish tails. Taylor said every part of the crawfish was used in the making of the bisque, which perhaps accounts for its intriguingly briny taste.

We also met a friend for a lunch, beginning with perhaps the other famous Nordic contribution to world cuisine after Swedish meatballs, the smorgasbord ($25), which included an array of pickled vegetables, a chunk of Danish Bleu cheese, a pile of gravlax, slices of gjetost, and a pot of a Danish liver pate, along with thin slices of buttered sourdough and rye bread, some horseradish mustard and a dill cream.

Liver is something I usually avoid, but the smooth buttery pate had a flavor remarkably like that of the rich Bleu cheese. Gjetost is a Norwegian cheese with an almost fudge-like texture and mildly assertive flavor. And the gravlax — thin slices of salmon cured in beet juice and a liquor called aquavit that produces an almost candy-like taste — is something I could eat by the barrel full. (A vegetarian option is available.)

For entrees, we went with the barley and smoked salmon salad ($17) and a selection of smørrebrød ($11 for two, $13 for three), which are Danish open-faced sandwiches. We went with the gravlax, with cream cheese and pickled red onions, and the smoked salmon with herbed Boursin cheese and shaved onion. The sandwiches came with roasted parsley potatoes or a turnip-apple slaw; we chose the potatoes, whose crisp exteriors yielded to creamy interiors.

Too often with smoked salmon one is given a choice of flavors — smoke or salmon — but in both preparations the two flavors were in perfect balance.

We also sampled the blueberry custard tart ($8) for dessert, which is topped with pickled blueberries that came as a piquant surprise amidst the sweetness.

Freya also has a full bar service, offering craft cocktails and mocktails, as well as an array of wines and beers.

Freya is Taylor’s first restaurant job in Tulsa for some time. She had previously worked at Thompson’s Juniper restaurant for nine years, before moving to Las Vegas for a while. When she returned to Tulsa about five years ago, she set up her own private chef/catering business.

“I was getting tired of working by myself — I was missing the camaraderie of the kitchen,” she said. “I went to Justin, asking if he might have a place for me, and he said, ‘Well, as a matter of fact...,’ and showed me the preliminary menu for Freya, and asked if I’d be interested.”

Taylor said a new menu is being readied for the fall and will likely debut in late October.

“About 80% of the menu will be different, as we start getting into more braised dishes,” she said. “And the dishes that will be staying on the menu will get some tweaks that reflect the season.

“We’re also looking at trying to get even more traditional ingredients,” Taylor said. “I’d love to be able to serve reindeer for the holidays.”

FREYA NORDIC KITCHEN 3410 S. Peoria Ave. 918-779-4413 freyatulsa.com Food: 5 stars Service: 5 stars Atmosphere: 5 stars (on a scale of 0 to 5 stars) Vegetarian/Vegan options: Yes 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. All major credit cards accepted.