Feeling the heat: Chicken and the Wolf opens on Route 66

Philip Phillips believed he knew what hot was. Then he went to Nashville.

“We had been waiting for someone to open a hot chicken restaurant in Tulsa,” Phillips said. “We came to realize that, if Tulsa was going to have a hot chicken restaurant, we were going to have to do it. And when Mother Road Market approached us about being one of their first tenants, we figured this was the time to make it happen.”

So Phillips and his wife, Danielle, headed to Nashville for a research trip, sampling the wares from many places serving up fried chicken doused in oil that has been infused with a fiery blend of pepper and spice.

“I thought I was pretty good about handling chilies,” Philip Phillips said, “but I realized the first time I tried true Nashville hot chicken that I was ill-equipped to deal with that level of spice. I also knew we were going to have to rethink our game if we were going to stay as true as possible to Nashville hot chicken.”

The first Chicken and the Wolf opened in the Mother Road Market in 2018 and continues to be one of the more popular spots in the city’s first food hall. A second location opened earlier this year in the BOK Tower’s Center Court.

The latest location opened a couple of weeks ago on 11th Street across from the University of Tulsa in the building that was the original brick-and-mortar home of the Phillipses’ first restaurant concept, Lone Wolf Banh Mi.

The Phillipses started Lone Wolf as a food truck about a decade ago, gaining a loyal following for their take on Vietnamese sandwiches and other Asian-fusion creations.

“We love this location,” said Danielle Phillips, “but this space really could not cope with the Lone Wolf menu, which is pretty extensive. We decided that it would be a better place for Chicken and the Wolf, because the menu is much more focused.”

It took about a year to complete the renovations, but the results are impressive. Everything is done up in fire red and coal black, from a new neon sign outside — a nod to the neon-lit history of Route 66, of which this particular stretch of 11th Street is a part — to the more accommodating seating area inside. What had been a rather crude patio area has been made over into a much more welcoming space, with a firepit element on the eastern wall that will help take the chill off the coming autumn days and nights.

One orders at the counter and is given a buzzer that vibrates and flashes when the order is ready.

Philip Phillips said the menu has been slimmed down from the original one used when the Mother Road Market shop opened. Gone, for example, is any bone-in chicken, in large part because it requires more time and a separate frying station to prepare.

“We figured we should focus on what we can do the best at the turnaround times our customers expect,” he said. “So here, it’s all jumbo tenders and 6-oz. whole breast sandwiches.”

The tenders come as a meal, or chopped up to augment the lone salad on the menu ($10.95), or to top an order of Hot Chicken Fries ($9), a variation on the Kimchi Fries that are a staple of the Lone Wolf menu.

Here, crinkle-cut fries are topped with a tangy cheese sauce, a helping of the house-made cole slaw and peppery pickles, as well as pieces of a substantial chicken tender. As with all menu items, one chooses how much heat one wishes to experience.

The menu states “Our heat is spicier than others. No refunds for foods that are too spicy.”

Danielle Phillips recalled the first — and the last — time she tried the “Hot” version of their chicken. “I took the first bite, and really thought it was good,” she said. “But I was about halfway through the sandwich when the spiciness really hit me, and I remember thinking, ‘What have I done?’”

“We’re very much a ‘Mild’ family,” Philip added, laughing.

We did sample the “Hot” version of the chicken in the “Nashville” sandwich ($11.50), which is topped with pickles, slaw and a choice honey mustard, lemon dill aioli and “comeback” sauce. It was definitely hot, and as was the case with Danielle, half of the sandwich was more than enough for my pepper tolerance.

There are those out there who might be up for whatever gustatory challenges the “Hot” and “X-Hot” levels might hold, but we were quite content to stay at “Medium” and below.

I had sampled a medium-heat sandwich at the Mother Road Market location some years ago and remembered it as being an eye-watering, sinus-clearing — but tasty — experience. The medium tender that came with my order of Hot Chicken Fries had a good heat level, but not so much that it obliterated all other flavors. Perhaps the very good, very creamy coleslaw helped to mitigate the heat.

An “OG” sandwich ($10.50) with “Mild” seasoning was simply a very good fried chicken sandwich, with juicy meat encased in a crunchy coating that had enough spice to it to be interesting.

Sides include potato salad, cole slaw, fries and house-made pickles, cut into thinly ridged planks.

Chicken and the Wolf also offers a vegan option for all dishes, with all vegan items prepared and cooked in a special area of the kitchen so there is no contact with equipment used to make the chicken dishes.

While the fire of cayenne and other peppers might be the main attraction for Chicken and the Wolf, Philip Phillips stresses that spice is truly an option.

“We do serve a no-spice chicken,” he said. “Right now, we call that ‘original,’ but it’s our straight fried chicken. That was our first priority — we had spent a long time developing our fried chicken recipe way before we had the idea of doing a hot chicken restaurant. So whether you want it mild or spicy, we can accommodate you.”