Farrell Bread and Bakery to open Mother Road Market shop

Farrell Bread and Bakery will open a new location Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

The shop will feature fresh breads, pastries, sandwiches and soups, plus seasonal pies, merchandise and themed gift baskets for the holidays.

“We’ve been hearing for some time from our midtown guests that they’d love to have a closer Farrell location, and we couldn’t think of a better home for a new location than Mother Road Market,” said chef and restaurateur Justin Thompson, who took over ownership of Farrell Bread and Bakery two years ago.

Farrell Bread and Bakery is a boutique artisan European-style bakery that has served the Tulsa area for more than 20 years. Its primary location is 8034 S. Yale Ave. In addition to these two locations, Farrell products can be found at numerous grocers including Reasor’s.

For more information: farrellbread.com.

The perfect meal: The cornmeal tradition at Pearson Farm

Gallery: Fall foliage at Beavers Bend State Park

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.