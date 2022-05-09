FarmBar owners open Italian restaurant downtown

Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, creators of the James Beard Award semi-finalist Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy in Dewey, and its urban outpost FarmBar, will bring their interpretation of authentic Italian cuisine with Il Seme, 15 W. Fifth St., in the space the formerly housed Lassalle's New Orleans Deli.

The restaurant will begin accepting reservations beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, with the official opening day set for Wednesday, May 18. For reservations: exploretock.com/il-seme-tulsa.

Hours for the restaurant will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Becklund and Ford started Il Seme as a pop-up concept designed to keep the team that had been working at FarmBar, after that restaurant had to close temporarily after fire destroyed a portion of the building it occupied at 18th Street and Boston Avenue.

Chef Becklund, herself a James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, had been co-owner of a Sicilian restaurant in Seattle before moving to Oklahoma to open Living Kitchen.

The restaurant's name is the Italian word for "seed," which references how the concept began as just a seed of an idea that ultimately grew into something much bigger, as well as aligning with the farm-to-table philosophy behind Living Kitchen and FarmBar.

“Il Seme’s menu is focused on regional Italian cuisine, meaning we stay as close to the original or authentic regional dishes as possible, but source most of the ingredients locally aside from our must-have Italian imports.”

FarmBar, which opened in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was named the Top New Restaurant of 2020 by the Tulsa World.

That restaurant had to close for repairs after a fire gutted Burn Co., which occupied one portion of the old Boston Market building. Price Family Properties invited the FarmBar team to use the old Lasalle’s space downtown to do pop-up events while the restaurant was closed for repairs. The response prompted Becklund and Ford to consider the new venture.

"We have been surprised by the great opportunity downtown Tulsa offers with so many activities for tourists, business guests, and a growing residential community," Ford said. "While we anticipate reopening FarmBar in late spring or early summer, we look forward to creating a new neighborhood spot that Tulsans and visitors alike will enjoy.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Bob Dylan Center anticipation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.