FarmBar offers a la carte menu; Velvet Taco announces winning taco recipe

FarmBar, the urban incarnation of Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford’s Living Kitchen Farm and Dairy concept in Depew, will offer diners who might be a bit daunted by the restaurant’s 10-course tasting menu with a new option.

Beginning in October, FarmBar, located at 1740 S. Boston Ave., will offer menu items a la carte on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Prices per dish will range from $10 to $30.

The complete tasting menu, featuring seasonal local ingredients, will also be available at the chef’s counter these nights, starting at $130 per person. The tasting menu will also be served Fridays and Saturdays.

Reservations are required. To reserve: farmbartulsa.com

Velvet Taco names

new winning recipeThe Texas-based chain Velvet Taco has come up with a winner for its first ever Weekly Taco Feature Recipe Contest, with the chosen taco being featured on its menu through Oct. 4, which is also National Taco Day.

More than 800 potential taco recipes were submitted for the contest, with Dallas resident Mark Jansen’s creation, the Pho King Taco, being chosen as the winner. Jansen’s recipe, inspired by the iconic Vietnamese dish, is made with rotisserie chicken, bok choy, herb salad, pickled onions and Fresno chilis, crispy garlic, rice noodles, hoisin sauce, bean sprouts, and lime in a flour tortilla, served with a pho broth on the side.

Jansen’s recipe will be one of the “Weekly Taco Feature” items, which rotated each week to give Velvet Taco regulars new flavor combinations.

Venecia Willis, director of culinary innovation for Velvet Taco, said of Jansen’s entry: “It was initially the name that got me.” (Note: One might want to be cautious about ordering this item in mixed company, as “pho” is pronounced “fuh.”)

“I knew we would have to come up with a killer taco to live up to the name,” Willis said. “So, we decided to go with a pho ga-style taco. It contains all of the elements you would expect in a bowl of pho—just in a taco.”

Velvet Taco’s lone Tulsa location is at 1444 S. Peoria Ave. velvettaco.com.

Ziggi’s offers freebies

for National Coffee DayFor many, every day is National Coffee Day, but the official celebration of this “holiday” is Sept. 29. And it on that day at Ziggi’s Coffee will be offering a number of free items for those who make purchases that day using the restaurant’s app.

Customers that order on Thursday, Sept. 29, using the Ziggi’s Mobile App will receive a free coffee based on their app status level. The reward, which includes 16-oz. regular or signature hot or iced coffee, will automatically load into the rewards wallet in each user’s account.

Ziggi’s Tulsa location is at 6134 S. Memorial Drive. ziggiscoffee.com.

Melting Pot has

Oktoberfest specialThe Tulsa location of The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, is offering for a limited-time Oktoberfest menu, that will feature Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer.

The Oktober Fonduefest experience features a three-course menu of Bavarian Beer Cheese fondue with premium Bavarian dippers, such as bratwurst, braised short rib, roasted garlic dijon potatoes, steamed carrots and cornichons, accompanied by pretzel bread, sauerkraut and Bavarian mustard; a choice of salad, and Black Forest chocolate fondue for dessert.

Prices start at $45 per person, and German-style beers and wines are also available to pair with the meal.

Prhyme to host wine dinnerPrhyme Downtown Steakhouse will host a wine dinner 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the restaurant, 111 N. Main St., featuring wines from the Napa Valley winery Acre. The winery’s owner, Mike Henry, will be present to talk about the wines to be served.

The menu will consist of a cantaloupe salad with grapefruit vinaigrette and balsamic vinegar “caviar”; searing swordfish with a cherry glaze and parsnip puree; herb-crusted New Zealand lamb chops; prime tenderloin of beef with portobello mushrooms and a veal demi-glace; and Prhyme’s chocolate pie for dessert.

Cost is $95 per person. To reserve a seat: 918-794-7700.

Cocina 66 welcomes

new fall classEleven aspiring restaurateurs have been chosen for the latest edition of Cocina 66, the program designed to help Spanish-speaking food entrepreneurs build, test and scale their new restaurant concepts.

Cocina 66 is a 10-week program created by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, and is based on its Kitchen 66 program, which has helped launch dozens of culinary businesses in the last six years. In December, as part of the graduation ceremony, the participants will have the opportunity to showcase their new concepts to family, friends and key leaders in the Tulsa community.

The fall program participants, and the food concepts they will be developing, are:

Brenda Libassi, blending Mediterranean-Latin America flavors

Maria Maldonado, Fried pasteles

Patricia Laguna, Argentinian cuisine

Gloria Molina, Colombian cuisine

Lissett Vivas, Bakery featuring Latino sweets, cakes, artisan breads

Osman Ramos, Honduran cuisine

Karen Gill, ice cream

Magaly Zapata, “V-Fresco,” organic Mexican food

Melida Alcantar, Mexican salads and gorditas

Raul Montalvo, vegetarian Mexican food

Maria Cristina Moguel, Mexican bakery

“We are so excited to be bringing in another group of incredibly talented food entrepreneurs into our program,” said KateLynn Dunning, program director of Kitchen 66. “Cocina 66 is continuing to help diversify the local food scene here in Tulsa and we are thrilled to get to play a role in their journey.”

<&rule>

50 things we’re loving about Tulsa in 2022

</&hrdp2>