FarmBar is back in business

FarmBar, 1740 S. Boston Ave., one of the restaurants forced to close because of the fire that destroyed BurnCo Barbecue, reopened Wednesday with a special Burger Night to celebrate.

The restaurant is currently taking reservations for seatings through Aug. 6, which includes its Heirloom Tomato Dinner, to be served Friday-Saturday, July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6. FarmBar’s regular 10-course tasting menu will be offered Wednesday-Thursday.

Owned by James Beard Award nominee chef Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, FarmBar brings the Oklahoma-based farm-to-table cuisine they established at their Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy to an urban setting. They also operate Il Seme, an Italian restaurant in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'So perfect' Oklahoma fried onion burger