FarmBar is back in business

FarmBar

Lisa Becklund is chef/owner of FarmBar, the restaurant at 1740 S. Boston Ave. FarmBar reopened Wednesday after being forced to close because of the fire that destroyed BurnCo Barbecue.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

FarmBar, 1740 S. Boston Ave., one of the restaurants forced to close because of the fire that destroyed BurnCo Barbecue, reopened Wednesday with a special Burger Night to celebrate.

The restaurant is currently taking reservations for seatings through Aug. 6, which includes its Heirloom Tomato Dinner, to be served Friday-Saturday, July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6. FarmBar’s regular 10-course tasting menu will be offered Wednesday-Thursday.

Owned by James Beard Award nominee chef Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, FarmBar brings the Oklahoma-based farm-to-table cuisine they established at their Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy to an urban setting. They also operate Il Seme, an Italian restaurant in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'So perfect' Oklahoma fried onion burger

