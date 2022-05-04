Expect Canebrake resort 'back in full swing' this summer after 2016 closure, new owners say

The Canebrake, the Wagoner County spa and resort that also was home to one of the region's top restaurants, will reopen this summer, new owners announced.

The announcement came in a Facebook post, which appeared on the resort's still-active Facebook page. It reads:

"As much as I’d like to keep building the suspense, I’d like more to get this show on the road so the answer is YES! THE CANEBRAKE IS COMING BACK! But before this amazing place can be restored, we’ve got to restore an amazing staff. So if you know an amazing person that might help restore the magic that once was, please send them our way. Hopefully we’ll be back in full swing in July."

The Canebrake opened in 2007 and featured a luxury spa, 16 rooms for overnight stays, a bar and restaurant, a yoga facility, exercise rooms and a meeting space, located on 64 acres.

Sam and Lisa Bracken, whose family had previously run a horse ranch on the property, oversaw the facility's restaurant and spa, respectively.

The Brackens closed the Canebrake in 2016, when a private investor backed out of supporting the facility.

Doug Jackson, who now co-owns the Canebrake with partner Web Brown, said in response to an email: "While the Bracken family are no longer the owners, they, or at least Lisa, plan to stay engaged. (Doug Jackson and Web Brown, the new owners) are hoping they stay involved as their talents are hard to replicate."

The Canebrake's restaurant focused on fresh, seasonal, responsibly raised foods, and Jackson said plans are to maintain "the uniqueness" of the Canebrake's menu.

"Ultimately, we’re in business to make a profit," Jackson wrote, "so there’ll be a dynamic period for the menu and hours of operation while we strive to accommodate peak customer demand and satisfaction. We’re tossing around the possibility of having guest chefs on select weekends."

Despite being closed for close to six years, Jackson said the facility has been maintained in very good condition, with only minor changes needed to bring aspects up to contemporary building and safety codes.

"We’re hoping to be near fully operational some time in July," Jackson wrote. “'Don’t fix it if it ain’t broke' couldn’t apply more in this case. We’ve just got to be careful not to break anything while expanding the amenities. Sam and Lisa have been tremendously helpful and remain an invaluable resource to us and we hope to keep them involved to the maximum extent they are willing."

Boston Deli monthly special

If you want to treat Mom before Mother's Day, consider the Boston Deli's new Thursday special, available from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in May.

The entree is a beef tenderloin wrapped in peppered bacon and grilled on the restaurant's Hasty Bake grills, and served with onion straws and a strawberry reduction.

It is accompanied by smashed red-skin potatoes with garlic and Parmesan, grilled asparagus and an organic baby spinach salad with a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, feta cheese, bacon bits and candied pecan. Dessert is an orange-scented shortcake with tarragon-infused strawberries and lavender-scented whipped cream.

Cost is $36 per person. Reservations are required. The Boston Deli is located at 6231 E. 61st St. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.