European, South African pastries highlight Poppy & Flax Artisan Bakery

Yolande Platvoet was born in Germany, and her parents moved to South Africa when she was 7. For some reason, she said, she always had a fascination with the Netherlands.

“I always wanted to experience all of the things you could see there,” she said recently at her Catoosa eatery, Poppy & Flax Artisan Bakery. “After my schooling in South Africa, I moved to Germany to work as an au pair (nanny), then finally found a position in Amsterdam.”

Meantime, Erwin Platvoet, a Holland native, was working as an engineer in Hoboken, New Jersey. On the last day of a visit back home to visit family, he had a chance meeting with Yolande. Sparks flew.

“We had phone calls back and forth across the ocean, I visited the U.S., and we made a trip together to Paris,” she said. “We married and moved to the U.S.”

Things were going well until the 9/11 attack on the U.S.

“We had a front-row seat, and it changed things for us,” Erwin said. “We moved to Switzerland for a few years, then Belgium, where I worked for an oil company for five years. Both of our children were born in Brussels.”