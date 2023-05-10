Empire Slice Shop is taking over the building that had been home to Bobby O's Pizza under the direction of 84 Hospitality, the restaurant enterprise started by Jenks native Rachel Cope.

The shop at 1502 E. 11th St. is a quick-serve version of the Empire Slice House, which opened in March 2020 at 417 N. Main St., right next to Cain's Ballroom.

Empire Slice Shop will feature a rotating menu of five pizzas available by the slice. Cheese and pepperoni slices will be available every day, with the three other choices changing daily.

Whole pies, measuring 20 inches in diameter, will also be available. Empire is known for its colorful, pop culture-inspired names for its creation, such as the Doug E. Fresh (marinated mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil), the Notorious P.I.G. (pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon), the Rocksteady (marinara, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, balsamic drizzle) and the RBG Supreme (mozzarella, spinach, bell peppers, red onion, roasted tomatoes).

Cope opened the first Empire Slice House in Oklahoma City in 2013, and since then has opened Empire Slice Houses in Edmond and Tulsa, as well as Oklahoma City restaurants Goro Ramen, REV Tacos & Good Times and Burger Punk, as well as the forthcoming Remix Ramen in Edmond.

Hours for the Tulsa Empire Slice Shop are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 918-392-7959, empireslicepizza.com

Mother's Day dining ideas

The three main restaurants in the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group — Freya, 3410 S. Peoria Ave.; Juniper, 324 E. Third St.; and Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse, 111 N. Main St. — will be open Sunday, May 14, for those wanting to treat the matriarch on Mother's Day.

Juniper will be serving a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring omelets and scrambled eggs cooked to order, prime rib and brown sugar ham carving stations, biscuits and gravy, cheese and charcuterie boards, and more. Cost is $39 adults, $15 youths ages 4 to 12. Reservations are required. 918-794-1090, junipertulsa.com

Freya will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Prhyme will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Both restaurants will be serving their full menus, along with some special occasion dishes. Reservations are strongly recommended. 918-779-4413, freyatulsa.com ; 918-794-7700, prhymetulsa.com