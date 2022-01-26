 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elmer's Barbecue reopens at new Brookside location
Elmer's Barbecue has re-opened in a new location, 3316 S. Peoria Ave.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Elmer's Barbecue has re-opened in a new location, 3316 S. Peoria Ave. Hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The new Elmer's is located in the space formerly held by Tors Country Pub.

Elmer's, and its catchphrase, "It Be Bad," has been a mainstay of Tulsa's Brookside neighborhood for close to 40 years. Originally founded in 1982 by Elmer Thompson, the restaurant was taken over by Keith Jimerson in 2004.

Jimerson announced that Elmer's would be closing in April 2021, but added that he planned to reopen at some point, and at a different location.

