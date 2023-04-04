Easter Sunday is just a few days away, but there is still time to get in a reservation for breakfast, brunch or dinner, or to arrange for professional cooks to prepare entrees and side dishes for you to serve at home.

As this is one of the busier days of the year for most establishments, reservations are a very good idea, if not mandatory.

DINING OUT

Juniper324 E. Third St.

The farm-to-table restaurant Juniper will serve up an Easter Day brunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The menu will feature charcuterie boards loaded with a variety of meats, cheeses and condiments; yogurt served with fresh fruit and granola; biscuits and gravy; omelets and scrambled eggs made to order and served with a choice of fillings and toppings; and beef stroganoff. Cost is $35 adults, $15 children, and reservations are required.

Polo Grill2038 Utica Square 918-744-4280, pologrill.com

The Polo Grill will be serving brunch this Easter Sunday, offering such specialties as eggs Benedict Royale, green chili enchiladas, and crab and goat cheese crepes, along with more traditional dishes such as steak and eggs, pancakes and Grand Marnier French toast. Reservations are required.

Smoke. Woodfire Grill1542 E. 15th St., 918-949-4440; 201 S. Main St., Owasso, 918-401-4343

The two locations of Smoke. Woodfire Grill will be serving their regular brunch menus, featuring such specialties as their Salmon Scramble, Chicken Fried Steak Skillet, Smoked Brisket Burrito and Smoked Trout Salad. Reservations are highly recommended.

Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse111 N. Main St. 918-794-7700, prhymetulsa.com

Chef Justin Thompson’s upscale re-interpretation of the American steakhouse will be open for extended hours on Easter Sunday, serving its regular menu of fine steaks and other entrees such as lamb chops, pan-seared salmon and smoked duck breast. Start with a classic shrimp cocktail, or a version with jumbo lump crab, and ask about the day’s selection of caviars. Reservations are required.

Hatch Early Mood Food161 S. Riverfront Drive, Jenks 918-209-5800, hatchearlymoodfood.com

Any place that offers a dozen variations on the theme of pancakes — and that is not including the frequent special creations — has to have its brunch game on point. Hatch Early Mood Food does just that, by giving unique and tasty twists to breakfast and brunch classics, such as omelets and eggs Benedict. For those who have trouble with decision making, flights of three different eggs Benedicts or pancakes are available. Those in search of lunch can choose from a handful of sandwiches, salads and soups. Hatch does not take reservations, but one can sign onto the restaurant’s wait list through Yelp, which one can access through the Hatch website.

Neighborhood JA.M.4830 E. 61st St. 918-508-7744, thatsmyjamok.com

Brunch is just about all you can get here, with a menu that leans heavily on breakfast fare, with five variations on eggs Benedict, avocado toast and acai bowls for the nutrition conscious, and pancakes made with pineapple and bourbon, lemon curd and poppy seeds, shredded carrots and coconut for those who want to push their sugar levels to the limit. Best way to ensure a seat is to sign up for the wait list online.

Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano6024 S. Sheridan Road 918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com

Ti Amo will serve a full buffet 10:30 a.m. -4 p.m. Easter Sunday, with Italian favorites, stations for made-to-order omelets, salads and freshly sliced prime rib, biscuits and gravy, shrimp cocktail, bourbon-glazed salmon, grilled chicken Pompeii, honey-glazed ham, potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and a chocolate fountain. There is even a special kids menu. Cost is $37 adults, $16 kids under age 12. Reservations are required.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse1976 Utica Square 918-712-7500, flemingssteakhouse.com

A special three-course menu will be available during the Easter weekend, beginning with a choice of house or Caesar salad, a petit filet mignon served with crab-stuffed shrimp ($85) or lobster tail scampi ($95), followed by a choice of desserts. Those wishing for something a bit more substantial can upgrade to a full-sized filet or a bone-in ribeye for an additional charge. Reservations are required.

The Bramble Breakfast and Bar1302 E. Sixth St., 539-664-5635; 121 N. Ash Ave., Broken Arrow, 539-367-1419; 400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, 918-528-3054

Check out the food and hospitality that led to the 3 Sirens Group being named a semifinalist for Best Restaurateur by the James Beard Awards. The three locations will be serving their regular breakfast and brunch menus 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Easter Sunday. At the Pearl District location, one can sample breakfast dishes inspired by Hole Mole, the Mexican concept that takes over the space outside of brunch hours, while the Broken Arrow site has items based on the Shaky Jake’s Burgers & Franks concept. The Bramble does not accept reservations except for large parties, so expect a bit of a wait.

The Wild Fork1820 Utica Square 918-742-0712, wildforktulsa.com

Breakfast and brunch at the Wild Fork is something of a tradition for many Tulsans, and Easter Sunday is no exception. Its weekend brunch menu is available until 4 p.m. and includes many of the usual suspects, such as omelets and pancakes, salads and sandwiches, as well as such specialties as the Wild Fork Hash (two eggs atop a pile of breakfast meats and aromatic vegetables) and S.O.S, braised beef and caramelized onions in green chili gravy on sourdough.

Dilly Diner402 E. Second St. 918-938-6382, dillydiner.com

Tulsa’s farm-to-table diner offers a variety of sweet and savory breakfast and brunch treats, from breakfast sandwiches to huevos rancheros, made-to-order oatmeal to The Jed, a gigantic cinnamon roll topped with whipped cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Lunch options include soups, salads and sandwiches. Reservations are recommended.

DayBreak Cafe8178 S. Lewis Ave.

918-296-9960, daybreak.cafe

This popular brunch locale has an extensive menu of breakfast classics, including pancakes, waffles, breakfast burritos, omelets, and skillet creations built upon a foundation of home fries, along with slightly more health-conscious choices as steel-cut oatmeal and avocado toast.

Andolini’sMultiple locations

Give your holiday meal an Italian accent with a special meal deal from Andolini’s. It includes a five-layer cheese lasagna, a pan of salad and an Italian butter cake, enough to feed eight to 10 people, for $65. Items may also be purchased individually. Quantities are limited, so order quickly. Orders will be available for pick up on Saturday, April 8.

Bonefish Grill4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

Bonefish Grill will open an hour earlier than normal, at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, to serve up such brunch dishes as Grand Marnier French toast sticks and frittatas made with bacon and cheddar, crab and Fontina cheese, or blistered tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. The restaurant will also be offering shareable pitchers of red or white sangria, or margaritas finished with orange juice and Grand Marnier. Reservations are highly recommended.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill11021 E. 71st St.

The lone Tulsa outlet for Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be open regular hours, and while it may not have an Easter-specific menu, it will have such seasonal dishes as its linguine primavera, Tuscan-grilled lamb T-bones, and a new olive oil cake, with lemon curd, whipped cream and blackberries.

Texas de Brazil7021 S. Memorial Drive (inside Woodland Hills Mall)

Texas de Brazil will open at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, serving its full menu of meats grilled over open flame and a chef-crafted salad bar. Cost for the all-you-can-eat meal is $51.99. Those who wish to confine themselves to choosing from the salad will pay $31.99. In either case, reservations are strongly recommended.

The Melting Pot300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

918-299-8000, themeltingpot/tulsa-ok

The Melting Pot will be open noon to 8 p.m. Easter Sunday, with a special “Easter Celebration” menu that includes such new items as an apricot-chevre cheese fondue, a cherry blossom salad and a white Chambord swirl chocolate fondue for dessert. Regular menu items are also available. Cost is $57.50 per person, and reservations are recommended.

ALMOST HOMEMADE

The Meat & Cheese Show1306 E. 11th St.

The Meat and Cheese Show will be offering a number of items suitable for either the Easter or Passover table, including roasted legs of lamb with roasted potatoes, carrots and onions; lamb racks; sides of smoked salmon; osso bucco; ratatouille; and matzo ball soup. Items will be ready for pickup Saturday, April 8. More information on pricing and ordering will be posted on the Meat and Cheese Show’s Facebook page.

Common Tart1717 E. 17th St.

Some days, all you really need is pie. And pies are the specialty at Common Tart, which offers its scratch-made pies by the slice as well as as whole pies. The shop will be offering a trio of special pies — Lemon Meringue, Buttermilk Custard with edible flowers and a Carrot Cake Pie — on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday, April 8. Of course, one can also order one of Common Tart’s regular creations, such as key lime, banana Nutella and coconut cream pies, just to name a few.

Reasor’sMultiple locations

Area Reasor’s stores are offering a choice of five complete Easter dinners, with enough food to feed four to six people, for $89.99. Three of the dinners feature a 10- to 12-pound turkey as the centerpiece, whether smoked or oven-roasted, with appropriate side dishes and a 9-inch apple pie for dessert. The two ham dinners feature a 6- to 8-pound Dietz & Watson brand spiral sliced ham, complete with sides, King’s Hawaiian rolls and dessert. Orders must be placed 24 hours before pickup.

Honey Baked Ham8228 E. 61st St.

Choose from eight holiday meal specials that feature one of the company’s signature honey-glazed hams, oven-roasted turkey or both. Meals range from $69, which includes a roasted or smoked turkey breast and three sides that can feed six to eight, to the $159 baked ham and turkey feast, capable of feeding 12 to 16 guests.

The Hamlet1660 E. 71st St.

The Hamlet only is open during holiday season, which means its locally produced “honey-kissed” hams are available in relatively limited quantities. Sizes range from 7-8 pound half-hams, which can serve up to 15 people, for $74.10, to 14-16 pound whole hams, capable of feeding up to 35 diners, for $133.05. You will need to include a pickup day and time when you place your order.

Golden Corral8144 E. 21st St., 918-665-6355; 9711 E. 71st St., 918-254-5560

Golden Corral is offering a special to-go Easter meal, which includes a half-sized glazed pit ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, a dozen yeast rolls, two additional side options, and the choice of apple pie, lemon meringue pie, carrot cake or coconut meringue pie to feed six to eight people, for $89.99. Swap fried chicken as the entree, and the meal is $49.99. To-go meals must be ordered by Thursday, April 6. Of course, one could simply show up to one of the Golden Corral locations in town and partake of the 100-plus item buffet for which this chain is famous.