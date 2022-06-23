Ease into summer with these Made in Oklahoma recipes

Summer has officially begun in Oklahoma, as the recent 100-degree-plus heat indexes bear out. But even Oklahoma’s sometimes oppressive summer heat can’t quell the need to gather with friends and family to enjoy each other’s company, as well as simple, satisfying foods.

Few foods are more simple, and more closely associated with summer, than the all-American hot dog. There is nothing at all wrong with the basics of a frankfurter dressed with mustard and relish, but consider taking advantage of Made In Oklahoma ingredients to jazz up your next summer cookout.

For example, try hot dogs from Made in Oklahoma companies such as Schwab’s and Bar-S, or even the variety of sausages from Mountain View Meat Company, which include andouille sausage, smoked sausage and cheddar-jalapeño sausage.

When it comes to toppings, consider using such things as Seikel’s mustard, mushrooms from J-M Farms, the pepper relishes and jellies from Suan’s, Head Country barbecue seasoning and sauces.

One of the hottest trends in entertaining is to create a charcuterie or relish board — an artful array of cured meats, cheeses, dried fruits, pickled vegetables and the like, much of which can be obtained through MIO Coalition members.

Lemonade and strawberries are classic summer flavors, which come together in a tasty dessert infused with a strawberry lemonade syrup.

For more information about MIO Coalition members, including where to find their products: miocoalition.com.

Hot Dog Platter

Jalapeño Popper Dogs

10 Schwab’s Franks

10 slices Bar-S Thick-Cut Bacon

¼ cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

Jalapeño cream cheese sauce:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced

1. Wrap hot dogs with bacon. Brush with Head Country sauce. Grill outdoors or in an indoor grill pan.

2. Blend together cream cheese, mayo and Head Country seasoning until smooth. Stir in jalapeño.

3. Spread buns with Jalapeño Cream Cheese Sauce. Fill buns with bacon-wrapped hotdogs.

Thai-Riffic Dogs

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon Sriracha red chili sauce

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

Pinch of sugar

½ cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish

¹⁄³ cup finely diced carrots

½ cup diced cucumber

¹⁄³ cup chopped cilantro

Chopped roasted peanuts

1 package Bar-S Hot Dogs

Peanut sauce:

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons Sriracha red chili sauce

1. Combine rice vinegar, red chili sauce, sesame oil and sugar, and mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings, as needed. Add Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish, carrots, cucumber and cilantro. Set aside.

2. To make peanut sauce: Combine all ingredients, mixing until smooth. Smooth out with more soy sauce or vinegar, if needed.

3. Place grilled hot dog or sausage in bun. Place vegetable mix on top. Drizzle with peanut sauce, chopped cilantro and roasted peanuts.

Uptown Dog

5 Mountain View Meat Company Polish Sausage links

5 tablespoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old-Style Mustard

4 tablespoons Hiland Salted Butter

1 (8-ounce) package J-M Sliced Mushrooms

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

½ cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Onion Preserves

1. Grill polish sausages, then spread each of five buns with 1 tablespoon Seikel’s mustard.

2. In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms, cooking until soft and reduced by half. Add salt and pepper, stirring to combine. Add Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Onion Preserves to mushrooms, stirring to combine.

3. Top each polish sausage with the mushroom mixture.

Made in Oklahoma Charcuterie Board

Southern Roots Sisters assorted jams

Knight Creek Farms Pecans

Lovera’s cheese

Miss Leone’s Olives

Stryve Biltong Slab

Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old-Style Mustard

Trucker Treats Pretzels

Roark Acres Honey

Mountain View Meat Company sausages

1. Determine how many you are serving. Depending on serving size, choose a decorative plate, small wooden board or large platter. For a crowd, cover a table or bar top with butcher paper.

2. Slice cheese and meat. Find small containers and serving spoons for serving the jams and mustard and to add interest to the board.

3. Arrange cheese, meat, nuts, fruit, jams and crackers however you like, adding sweet and savory bites so that there’s something for everyone.

Southern Roots Sisters Strawberry Lemonade Poke Cake

1 box lemon cake mix

3 Hansen’s Eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup Braum’s Milk

1 jar Southern Roots Sisters Strawberry Lemonade Jam

½ cup chopped strawberries

1 container Cool Whip whipped topping

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix lemon cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil and milk in mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes. Pour ingredients into 9-by-13-inch pan sprayed with nonstick cooking. Sprinkle strawberries all over the top of the cake. They will sink down into the cake as it cooks. Bake 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean.

2. While cake is still warm out of the oven, take the back of a wooden spoon and poke holes all over the cake, about 2 inches apart.

3. To make filling, pour ¾ of the Strawberry Lemonade Jam jar into a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of hot water to jam, stirring vigorously until combined. Pour over the top of the cake so that the liquid seeps into the holes. Allow to cool for 1 hour.

4. To make icing, spread container of whipped topping all over cake. Dollop the remaining Strawberry Lemonade Jam on the whipped topping and swirl with a knife. If you prefer, you can mix the whipped topping and jam in a bowl together, then ice the cake. Garnish with strawberries if desired.

Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.