Dunkin' opens first Tulsa location in decades

New Dunkin' at 18th and Yale in Tulsa, OK, July 21, 2021 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Simona Major delivers an order to a customer in the drive thru at the new location of Dunkin Donuts shortly after it opened on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Customers enter the new location of Dunkin Donuts as it opens on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Juan Silvar orders at the new location of Dunkin Donuts shortly after it opened on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tomas DeGeorge(left) and Juan Silvar order at the new location of Dunkin Donuts shortly after it opened on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Buddy eats a lid full of whipped cream in the drive thru of the new location of Dunkin Donuts shortly after it opened on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. With buddy are Amber Watkins(left) and Drew Hale.
Alexa Miranda(left), Alexia Miranda and Camila Miranda view the menu of the new Dunkin Donuts shortly after it opened on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
A man takes a photo just before the open of the new location of Dunkin Donuts on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
From Staff Reports
Five years after Dunkin’ made its first long-heralded re-entry into the area with a Broken Arrow store, a new location of the popular doughnuts-and-coffee shop has opened in midtown Tulsa.
The new store, open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, is at 1869 S. Yale Ave. at the entrance to the Target location near the Tulsa Fairgrounds.
Five years ago, some fans of the franchise waited in line for hours ahead of the opening of the Broken Arrow location, 1101 N. Aspen Ave. It was the first Tulsa-area location since the 21st Street and Memorial Drive store closed decades earlier.
In 2017, franchisees had talked about 10 possible Tulsa locations as part of a push west, but projects never materialized. A different franchisee network for the Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ has opened the Tulsa store.
Including Broken Arrow location and the new Tulsa restaurant, franchisee network Lagunita Franchise Operations currently owns and operates 21 Dunkin’ locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma.