Dracula Sandwich is McNellie's Group's new-Fang-led restaurant concept

A recent customer to the latest restaurant concept from the McNellie’s Group complimented the staff on what he saw as the obvious in-depth culinary research the company had done to come up with the shop’s name.

“I asked him why he said that,” said Brian Fontaine, vice president at McNellie’s, “and he told us that the name ‘Dracula Sandwich’ had to refer to the fact that we have several sandwiches that have pastrami, because pastrami originated in Romania.”

It is true that the preparation of seasoned, brined, roasted and smoked beef brisket now known as pastrami got its start in the eastern European country of Romania, and that Transylvania — the legendary homeland of the seemingly immortal Count Dracula — occupies a great deal of central Romania.

“We kind of laughed and said, ‘Right, good one, you figured it out — that’s exactly what we did,’” Fontaine said, laughing.

The fact is, the name “Dracula Sandwich” came out of a kind of free-association session among McNellie’s personnel.