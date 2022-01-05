Dracula Sandwich is McNellie's Group's new-Fang-led restaurant concept

A recent customer to the latest restaurant concept from the McNellie’s Group complimented the staff on what he saw as the obvious in-depth culinary research the company had done to come up with the shop’s name.
“I asked him why he said that,” said Brian Fontaine, vice president at McNellie’s, “and he told us that the name ‘Dracula Sandwich’ had to refer to the fact that we have several sandwiches that have pastrami, because pastrami originated in Romania.”
It is true that the preparation of seasoned, brined, roasted and smoked beef brisket now known as pastrami got its start in the eastern European country of Romania, and that Transylvania — the legendary homeland of the seemingly immortal Count Dracula — occupies a great deal of central Romania.
“We kind of laughed and said, ‘Right, good one, you figured it out — that’s exactly what we did,’” Fontaine said, laughing.
The fact is, the name “Dracula Sandwich” came out of a kind of free-association session among McNellie’s personnel.
“Almost from the moment we came up with that name, we were coming up with names for sandwiches that would fit, like Steak Through the Heart,” said Jim O’Connor, chief operating officer for McNellie’s. “It spoke to the sort of whimsical approach we wanted to take — to have a little fun while at the same time putting out a quality product.”
Dracula Sandwich opened a little more than a month ago in the space that McNellie’s uses for its catering operation. It also is home to Ghost Dragon Express, which originally was a delivery-only “ghost kitchen” operation, offering twists on Chinese-American dishes such as kung pao chicken, beef with broccoli, egg drop soup and steamed dumplings.
The space has been fitted out with a dining area, with wood- and glass-topped tables with bright yellow metal chairs. Refrigerator cases hold a selection of meats, condiments, cheeses, beverages and other items from local and regional farms and producers. An outdoor seating area is also available.
Delivery remains an option for both Ghost Dragon and Dracula Sandwich, but O’Connor said the decision to create the dining space was to give those still working in the downtown area a new lunchtime option.
“When we started this, we realized that there really wasn’t a place like this in downtown, that was offering an elevated sandwich menu,” he said. “The challenge for us was to take something like the traditional deli sandwich, and make a statement with it, to take everything up to the next level.”
One way of attaining that next level, he said, was to pack as much meat as two slices of bread could contain into each of the signature sandwiches.
Take, for example, Dracula Sandwich’s version of the turkey sandwich, here known as the Louis, named for one of the main characters in the late Anne Rice’s novel “Interview with the Vampire” ($14).
Slices of tomato and Nueske-brand bacon grace about a two-inch thick pile of thinly shaved and densely packed smoked turkey breast, with everything more or less held in place on the slices of rye sourdough bread with a Mornay sauce accented with Swiss and Gruyere cheeses. It’s an intensely flavorful, and intensely messy, creation.
The “Steak Through the Heart” ($15 or $8 for half) is Dracula Sandwich’s riff on the Philly cheesesteak, with shaved brisket, sauteed peppers and onions with the Swiss-Gruyere sauce in place of the orange stuff usually whizzed onto such a sandwich. A surprise amongst all this are some strategically placed Funyun onion rings to give a bit of salty, oniony crunch.
“Ben (Alexander) likes to add a bit of junk food to haute cuisine,” Fontaine said.
The Transylvania ($15) was easily our favorite of the sandwiches sampled, primarily because of the pastrami used. According to Fontaine, it’s the result of a 90-day brine that produces a meltingly tender pastrami, that also carries a pronounced yet balanced smoke flavor.
Quarter-inch slices of pastrami are dressed with mustard and crispy onions, topped with the Swiss-Gruyere sauce and served on marble rye. The pastrami is also available on the “Dracula” ($13), a take on the classic Reuben sandwich; and the “Stoker” (as in Bram, author of the novel “Dracula), which also includes smoked sausage, Irish cheddar and a black garlic slaw ($16).
Dracula Sandwich also has a fried chicken sandwich, the “Mirrors & Sunlight,” with an Asian flavor profile; a meatball sandwich called the “Ward Off” ($16; $8 for half); and a vegetarian option, “A Vine Between,” with tofu, pickled cucumber and a kimchi aioli ($13; $8 half).
Dracula Sandwich also offers a range of more prosaically named hoagies, such as turkey and Swiss, ham and cheddar, and a build-your-own option ($15; $8 half), among other choices.
All sandwiches come with a hefty spear of dill pickle. Sides include chips ($1), smoked potato salad and Brussels sprout slaw ($1.50 each), mac and cheese ($3), a soup of the day and chicken and dumplings ($3-$5)
Sandwiches that come served on hoagie rolls are available in half-size portions; sandwiches on the house-made rye sourdough and other breads are only available in full portions.
The rye sourdough came about as part of a research trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan, when the Dracula Sandwich concept was being birthed.
“Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor is considered one of the best delis in the country,” O’Connor said. “We went there to see what they did, and how we might use what we experienced for what we wanted to do. One of the things we had there was this bread that had a very unusual flavor, and we came up with our rye sourdough recipe from that.”
